 »   »   »  From Flab To Fab: How Birthday Boy Arjun Kapoor Carved His Own Destiny In Bollywood!

Arjun Kapoor With Salman Khan

Here's a rare picture of Arjun Kapoor working on the sets with Salman Khan. While Salman looks as fit as a fiddle, the same couldn't be said for Arjun Kapoor back then..

He Looks So Different

Arjun Kapoor looks so different here, folks! One really can't believe it's him if they see him after a decade.

Didn't Let Anything Stop Him

Arjun Kapoor did not let anything stop him and focused on his goal, which was getting in to shape, very sincerely. The best part is that he achieved it in just a few years time!

Chilling With Friends!

Here's Arjun Kapoor, chilling with his friends back in the day and not worried about any responsibilities!

Arjun Kapoor With Sonam Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor attended a few events with Sonam Kapoor and one couldn't just guess that he too would be a movie star in the future.

The Kapoor Blood!

However, going by his Kapoor surname, acting is in his blood and he would have entered films one way or the other.

Had A Lot Of Patience

One thing we need to learn from Arjun Kapoor is that he had a lot of patience and didn't panic. He did what he had to do and became successful.

The Birthday Boy

Also, birthday boy Arjun Kapoor might throw a bash tonight and invite all of his near and dear ones. We're sure that Ranveer Singh will never miss his party!

On The Work Front

Arjun Kapoor is currently shooting for his upcoming movie Namastey London along with Parineeti Chopra. The movie will be extensively shot in the UK and Punjab.

Arjun Has More Movies In Hand

Apart From Namastey London, Arjun Kapoor is also shooting for Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Ashutosh Gowariker's Panipat.

Arjun Kapoor B'Day: Biography | When Boney Kapoor once thought he is gay | Unknown facts । FilmiBeat

Happy Birthday Arjun Kapoor!

Here's wishing Arjun Kapoor a happy 33rd birthday from the entire team of FilmiBeat. Cheers!