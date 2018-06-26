English
From Flab To Fab: How Birthday Boy Arjun Kapoor Carved His Own Destiny In Bollywood!

Posted By:
    Arjun Kapoor celebrates his 33rd birthday today on June 26, 2018 and the Mubarakan actor has been receiving a lot of birthday wishes from fans and co-stars alike on Twitter. From debuting in Bollywood in 2012 in Ishaqzaade to being seen in a song in Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, Arjun Kapoor has come a long way and carved his own identity in Bollywood. The actor was not so fit a decade ago and carried flab in his body.

    It's not easy to shed weight and be as fit as a fiddle but Arjun Kapoor made it happen! He did everything possible to get in shape and worked really hard at the gym. After shedding his blood, sweat and tears lifting weights and doing exercises, he is now enjoying the body he currently has. Also, Arjun Kapoor has been a responsible brother when Sridevi lost her life on that fateful day in February, and was with his father Boney Kapoor and step-sister Jhanvi and Khushi Kapoor when they needed him the most.

    Arjun Kapoor With Salman Khan

    Here's a rare picture of Arjun Kapoor working on the sets with Salman Khan. While Salman looks as fit as a fiddle, the same can't be said for Arjun Kapoor back then.

    He Looks So Different

    Arjun Kapoor looks so different here, folks! One really can't believe it's him if they see him after a decade.

    Didn't Let Anything Stop Him

    Arjun Kapoor did not let anything stop him and focused on his goal, which is getting in to shape very sincerely. The best part is that he achieved it in just a few years time!

    Chilling With Friends!

    Here's Arjun Kapoor, chilling with his friends back in the day and not worried about any responsibilities!

    Arjun Kapoor With Sonam Kapoor

    Arjun Kapoor attended a few events with Sonam Kapoor and one couldn't just guess that he too will be a movie star in the future.

    The Kapoor Blood!

    However, going by his Kapoor surname, acting is in his blood and he would have entered films one way or the other.

    Had A Lot Of Patience

    One thing we need to learn from Arjun Kapoor is that he had a lot of patience and didn't panic. He did what he had to do and made himself successful.

    The Birthday Boy

    Also, birthday boy Arjun Kapoor might throw a bash tonight and invite all of his near and dear ones. We're sure that Ranveer Singh will never miss his party!

    On The Work Front

    Arjun Kapoor is currently shooting for his upcoming movie Namastey London along with Parineeti Chopra. The movie will be extensively shot in the UK and Punjab.

    Arjun Has More Movies In Hand

    Apart From Namastey London, Arjun Kapoor is also shooting for Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Ashutosh Gowariker's Panipat.

    Happy Birthday Arjun Kapoor

    Here's wishing Arjun Kapoor a happy 33rd birthday from the entire team of FilmiBeat. Cheers!

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 26, 2018, 10:47 [IST]
