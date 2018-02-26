 »   »   » NO Grudges! I've Never Sat Down Face To Face With Her But I RESPECT Her: Arjun Kapoor On Sridevi

No Grudges

When asked if he held anything against Sridevi. he had stated, "I am sure I've had various degrees of emotions against her (Sridevi) and him (Boney Kapoor). I only look forward. I try make it a point not to dwell on what could have, what should have."

A Cordial Relationship

‘'It's very cordial. I respect anybody in my father's life the same way because he would expect me to do that. So I respect her and don't wish ill towards anyone. That's how I follow."

I Have Never Sat Down Face To Face With Her

When asked about Sridevi's role in building Arjun's career, he said, "I've never sat down face to face with her and had a chat about how she liked my work or is she following.''

I Am Sure She Is Following My Work

‘'I am sure she is, but we never had like... I am sure I've spoken to you more in this interview than I might have about my work with her.''

There Is An Understanding

''You know it's one of those, there is a decent understanding, understanding of two people to maintain a certain equation because we love a certain man who is in between both of us, as simple as that."

Strange Co-incidence

Jhanvi Kapoor lost her mother Sridevi before she made her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's Dhadak similar to Arjun Kapoor's mother Mona Shourie who passed away on March 25, 2012, two months before his debut movie Ishaqzaade released.

Never Take Your Parents For Granted

Arjun had told a daily, ''There's no respite from the death of a mother. I always tell people that you are allowed to take your parents for granted to a certain degree but don't underestimate the power of having them around.''

Life Without The Parents

He added, ''They are your backbone. You think it's there but imagine one day it cracks -- you are bound to fall. I have lived my life balancing without a backbone for the last 5 years."