 »   »   »  Before The Release Of Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju, Check Out 10 Best & Memorable Movies Of Sanjay Dutt!

Vaastav

Sanjay Dutt's Vaastav was all the rage when it hit the theatres in 1999, and the gangster drama ended up minting a lot of money at the box office. His acting was so amazing, that one could really believe that Sanjay Dutt is a gunda without a doubt! Not to forget his most famous dialogue which he says to his mother 'Pachchas tola pachhas tola, kitna pachchas tola,' and goes on a hysterical laughter.

Khalnayak

Khalnayak was a cult movie and brought Sanjay Dutt back to stardom in 1993. He was evil, mean and a gunda, but still people loved his character and persona in the movie. He carried the role with so much ease and one could actually feel his anger and hatred as the audiences connected with his role in an instant. Also, the song 'Nayak nahi khalnayak hoon main' was a massive hit and is played in several radio stations even now.

Munna Bhai M.B.B.S

Before Munna Bhai M.B.B.S released, Sanjay Dutt was considered as a baddie, but this movie changed his whole persona. People shed his bad image and embraced his positive image as the film was all about hope and love. Munna Bhai M.B.B.S changed Sanjay Dutt, Rajkumar Hirani and Vidhu Vinod Chopra's life for the good.

Lagey Raho Munna Bhai

Sanjay Dutt's positive image continued through Lagey Raho Munna Bhai and the audiences were happy that they got a double bonanza as the sequel was as good or even better than the prequel. Even till date, when people think of Sanjay Dutt, they think of Munna Bhai and the positivity that comes through his character.

Dhamaal

Sanjay Dutt's most memorable comedy movie was Dhamaal and it tickled the audiences' funny bone. It was so funny, that people found it tough to sit in the theatres without laughing out on top of their voices. Especially the scene where Javeed Jafferi and Arshad Warsi take a lift and the driver in question, introduces himself as 'Muthu Swamy Iyer' and continues saying his extended full name until they reach the destination was really something!

Saajan

Sanjay Dutt and Salman Khan do everything possible to woo Madhuri Dixit in Saajan and the movie ended up being a musical hit. It had such romantic songs such as Mera Dil Bhi Kitna Paagal Hai, Dekha Hai Pehli Baar, Tum Se Milne Ki Tamanna Hain and Bahut Pyar Karte Hain. Also, the movie ended up being trolled on social media when Sanjay Dutt and Salman Khan went to prison as 'Dono Saajan Jail Mein'.

Shootout At Lokhandwala

Sanjay Dutt was back with another gangster movie Shootout At Lokhandwala which released in 2007 with a star-studded cast. The film's tagline 'Based on true rumours' sparked outrage by the Sikh community as it portrayed them in negative light. However, it was indeed Sanjay Dutt's best gangster film post 2000.

Hathyar

Sanjay Dutt and Shilpa Shetty starrer Hathyar was the sequel to Vaastav, and the movie started where Vaastav ended. Sanjay played the role of Vaastav's Raghu bhai's bereaved son Rohit. Hathyar ended up being a commercial success at the box office and was directed by the man himself, Mahesh Manjrekar.

Gumrah

Gumrah was Sanjay Dutt's second consecutive hit after Khalnayak and also the 7th highest grossing film in 1993. The film was so tense in terms of thriller, that it was reported that people thumped their seats during the screening as it kept them all on the edge of their seats.

Dushman

Sanjay Dutt and Kajol starred in the psychological thriller Dushman in 1998 and the film was so good, that it ended up winning 2 Filmfare and 2 Stardust awards. Also, the song Aawaz Do Hamko was a massive hit. The movie was made on a budget of Rs 4 Crore and collected Rs 21 Crore at the box office, which was very huge at that point of time.