 »   »   »  Vote Now! Best Of 2018: Which Bollywood Director Owned The Year – SLB Or Rajkumar?

2018 was the year when director's left the audiences mesmerised with their stellar movies and made us all proud by creating new content and the audiences were assured that Bollywood has indeed come a long way.

From Sanjay Leela Bhansali's work in Padmaavat to Rajkumar Hirani's magic in Sanju, they've all made an impression which we'll never forget as the movies became the talk of the town.

On that note, we have listed 9 director's who left an imprint with their work and made it to the list of Best Director in 2018. Ultimately, it's your decision as to who deserves to win the title of 'Best Director Of 2018.' So, vote now!