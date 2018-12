 »   »   »  Vote Now! Best Of 2018: Which Bollywood Director Owned The Year – SLB Or Rajkumar?

Sanjay Leela Bhansali – Padmaavat

Sanjay Leela Bhansali in all true senses created magic on the silver screen with Padmaavat and the movie was as brilliant as it gets.

Rajkumar Hirani – Sanju

Rajkumar Hirani made the toughest movie Sanju, a biopic on Sanjay Dutt's life look like a cakewalk. Though the movie was complex to make, he pulled it off with flying colours.

Amar Kaushik – Stree

Amar Kaushik created a laugh-riot in Stree and we guess only he could pull off such a movie with this much ease.

Sriram Raghavan - AndhaDhun

Sriram Raghavan made people sit on the edge of their seats in AndhaDhun and left a suspense in the end which the audiences can never forget for many more years to come.

Luv Ranjan - Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

Only Luv Ranjan can create offbeat and surprising movies such as Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and he surely won the audiences hearts with this one.

Rahi Anil Barve – Tummbad

If there's one movie which scared the living hell out of the audiences, it's none other than Tummbad and Rahi Anil Barve helmed it pretty well and succeed way beyond our expectations.

Meghna Gulzar – Raazi

Meghna Gulzar created a masterpiece in Raazi and the movie could have not been any better without her.

Amit Sharma - Badhaai Ho

It's not easy to direct movies with a new storyline and Amit Sharma has pulled off an ace of spades with Badhaai Ho.