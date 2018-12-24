English
Vote Now! Best Of 2018: Which Bollywood Director Owned The Year – SLB Or Rajkumar?

    2018 was the year when director's left the audiences mesmerised with their stellar movies and made us all proud by creating new content and the audiences were assured that Bollywood has indeed come a long way.

    From Sanjay Leela Bhansali's work in Padmaavat to Rajkumar Hirani's magic in Sanju, they've all made an impression which we'll never forget as the movies became the talk of the town.

    On that note, we have listed 9 director's who left an imprint with their work and made it to the list of Best Director in 2018. Ultimately, it's your decision as to who deserves to win the title of 'Best Director Of 2018.' So, vote now!

    Sanjay Leela Bhansali – Padmaavat

    Sanjay Leela Bhansali in all true senses created magic on the silver screen with Padmaavat and the movie was as brilliant as it gets.

    Rajkumar Hirani – Sanju

    Rajkumar Hirani made the toughest movie Sanju, a biopic on Sanjay Dutt's life look like a cakewalk. Though the movie was complex to make, he pulled it off with flying colours.

    Amar Kaushik – Stree

    Amar Kaushik created a laugh-riot in Stree and we guess only he could pull off such a movie with this much ease.

    Sriram Raghavan - AndhaDhun

    Sriram Raghavan made people sit on the edge of their seats in AndhaDhun and left a suspense in the end which the audiences can never forget for many more years to come.

    Luv Ranjan - Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

    Only Luv Ranjan can create offbeat and surprising movies such as Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and he surely won the audiences hearts with this one.

    Rahi Anil Barve – Tummbad

    If there's one movie which scared the living hell out of the audiences, it's none other than Tummbad and Rahi Anil Barve helmed it pretty well and succeed way beyond our expectations.

    Meghna Gulzar – Raazi

    Meghna Gulzar created a masterpiece in Raazi and the movie could have not been any better without her.

    Amit Sharma - Badhaai Ho

    It's not easy to direct movies with a new storyline and Amit Sharma has pulled off an ace of spades with Badhaai Ho.

    Story first published: Monday, December 24, 2018, 9:59 [IST]
