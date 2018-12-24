 »   »   »  Vote Now! Best Of 2018: Which Bollywood Supporting Actor Owned The Year – Vicky Kaushal Or Jim Sarbh

2018 was the year when supporting actors took the centre stage and shared screen space with lead actors, such as Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and many others and became the highlight of the movie, despite playing the sidekick. Their performance was remarkable and became the talk of the town giving their respective careers a boost in return.

On one side, Vicky Kaushal won people's hearts with his emotional role in Sanju, on the other hand, Jim Sarbh stole the show as Malik Kafur in Padmaavat.

On that note, we have listed 5 supporting actors who left an imprint with their performance and made it to the list of Best Supporting Actors in 2018. Ultimately, it's your decision as to who deserves to win the title of 'Best Supporting Actor Of 2018.' So, vote now!