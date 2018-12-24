English
Vote Now! Best Of 2018: Which Bollywood Supporting Actor Owned The Year – Vicky Kaushal Or Jim Sarbh

By
    2018 was the year when supporting actors took the centre stage and shared screen space with lead actors, such as Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and many others and became the highlight of the movie, despite playing the sidekick. Their performance was remarkable and became the talk of the town giving their respective careers a boost in return.

    On one side, Vicky Kaushal won people's hearts with his emotional role in Sanju, on the other hand, Jim Sarbh stole the show as Malik Kafur in Padmaavat.

    On that note, we have listed 5 supporting actors who left an imprint with their performance and made it to the list of Best Supporting Actors in 2018. Ultimately, it's your decision as to who deserves to win the title of 'Best Supporting Actor Of 2018.' So, vote now!

    Vicky Kaushal – Sanju

    Vicky Kaushal won the audiences' hearts with his role as Kamli in Sanju and went on to become the most talked-about actor. Since then, he bagged many other roles in Bollywood and carved a name for himself.

    Jim Sarbh – Padmaavat

    Jim Sarbh played the role of Malik Kafur in Padmaavat and his performance was nothing less than stellar. He made the movie much more interesting and proved that he can take up any role given to him.

    Sunny Nijar – Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

    Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety came as a surprise and so did Sunny Nijar as he stole the limelight with his character. The movie was a laugh riot and Sunny Nijar held it all together making it even more enjoyable.

    Gajraj Rao – Badhaai Ho

    Badhaai Ho came as a refresher as it was one-of-a-kind movie which Bollywood has never seen before. The fun-filled film saw Gajraj Rao make people laugh till their stomachs hurt.

    Aparshakti Khurana – Stree

    Aparshakti Khurana's character in Stree stood out and the audiences loved every bit of his performance. His screen presence is impressive and the movie couldn't have been any better without him.

