 »   »   »  Vote Now! Best Of 2018: Which Bollywood Supporting Actress Owned The Year – Anushka, Sonam Or Aditi

2018 was the year when supporting actresses took the centre stage and shared screen space with lead actors, such as Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and many others and became the highlight of the movie, despite playing the sidekick. Their performance was remarkable and became the talk of the town.
On one side, Sonam Kapoor won people's hearts with her emotional role in PadMan, on the other hand, Aditi Rao Hydari stole the show in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat and even Anushka Sharma pulled the ace of spades in Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju.
On that note, we have listed 6 supporting actresses who left an imprint with their performance and made it to the list of Best Supporting Actress in 2018. Ultimately, it's your decision as to who deserves to win the title of 'Best Supporting Actress Of 2018.' So, vote now!
Anushka Sharma – Sanju
Anushka Sharma pulled the ace of spades in Sanju and held a prominent role all throughout the movie. The biopic started with her presence and ended with presence itself. Her character gave a new perspective to Sanjay Dutt's life.
Aditi Rao Hydari – Padmaavat
Aditi Rao Hydari played the role of Mehrunisa in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat and the response has been tremendous. Playing the wife of a dark and evil character is not easy and Aditi Rao Hydari pulled it off with ease.
Sonam Kapoor – PadMan
Sonam Kapoor won the audiences hearts with her performance in PadMan and her ever helping attitude made people smile. The role was much different and never seen before and Sonam Kapoor didn't dissapoint anyone.
Tabu – AndhaDhun
Tabu can pull off any given role under the sun and AndhaDhun showed that it's indeed true. Her character was cunning on the inside but sweet on the outside and she pulled it off pretty well and made the movie a success.
Neena Gupta - Badhaai Ho
Neena Gupta made the fun filled film Badhaai Ho even the more funnier as her quirky and witty role made the audiences burst out with laughter. Her character was one of a kind and was a winner hands down.
Swara Bhaskar & Shikha Talsania - Veere Di Wedding
Veere Di Wedding wouldn't be what it is without Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania. Their performance made the audiences laugh out loud and proved that they too can pull off a sommersault in no time.