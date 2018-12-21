 »   »   »  Best Of 2018: Which Bollywood Actor In A Negative Role Did You Love To Hate?

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Like they say, 'Every villain is a hero in his own mind'! What's the beauty of a Bollywood film without a strong antagonist? Of course, in today's films, he isn't your regular long-moustached, gun-brandishing baddie. Nothing is black and white in this world and like that even our B-town villains come with a shade of grey.
With 2018 inching closer, it's time to look back at the actors who gave our Bollywood heroes a tough time on-screen with their devious minds. We bring you a list of actors who managed to leave a lasting impression with their badass-ness. So, what are you folks waiting for? Start voting right away!
Ranveer Singh (Padmaavat)
The film was titled 'Padmaavat' but it was Ranveer Singh as the menacing Alauddin Khilji, who stole the show. With his scarred face, kohl-lined eyes and deliciously wicked act, the actor unleashed mayhem and madness on celluloid like never seen before!
Jim Sarbh (Padmaavat)
If Ranveer Singh epitomized madness as Khilji, Jim Sarbh as Malik Kafur too send shivers down the spine with his cunning mind.
Saurabh Shukla (Raid)
Saurabh Shukla's scheming mind as Rameshwar Singh aka Tauji was as lethal as any weapon. His powerful dialogues in the film packed a solid punch.
Manoj Bajpayee (Baaghi 2)
Manoj Bajpayee as the manipulative DIG had his own moments of victory in Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 2 which was highly inspired by Adivi Sesh-Adah Sharma's Telugu flick Kshanam.