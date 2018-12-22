English
Best Of 2018: Which Bollywood Actor Packed A Punch With His Impressive Act?

By
    Along with some great writing and brilliant direction, a film becomes a total winner only when its actors deliver an earnest performance that strikes a chord with the audience. 2018 has been a bag full of surprises where you had some of the male actors bringing their best to the table and making our film-watching experience even more memorable.

    As we begin the countdown of bidding goodbbye to 2018, we have compiled a list of actors who left an indelible impression on our mind with their power-packed performances. 

    Ranveer Singh

    Ranveer Singh stepped out of his comfort zone to play one of the most challenging roles of his career in Padmaavat. He shone like a bright diamond and owned the film.

    Shahid Kapoor

    Shahid Kapoor managed to pull off the role of Mewar Ratan Singh with subtlety in Padmaavat and stood strong in front of Ranveer's Khilji in his own way.

    Ranbir Kapoor

    Give Ranbir Kapoor any role and that man will deeply sink his teeth into it and emerge victorious. With his sharp acting prowess, the actor effectively molded into Sanjay Dutt on reel in Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju and gave us plenty of reasons to cheer.

    Rajkummar Rao

    With Stree, Rajkummar Rao proved yet again why he's one of the best talents in the industry we have right now. The actor left everyone bewitched with his impeccable comic timing and finally made his way to the 100 crore-club with this horror comedy.

    Ayushmann Khurrana

    2018 has been Ayushmann Khurrana's year. With two back to back bonafide blockbusters- AndhaDhun and Badhaai Ho, the actor gave a stiff competition to the big names in the industry. Some more of this man, please!

    Akshay Kumar

    The 'Khiladi' of Bollywood who is known for his dripping 'machoism' decided to go hatke and entertained the audience with the social entertainer PadMan which was followed by yet another strong performance in Gold.

    Shahrukh Khan

    Shahrukh Khan took up the challenge of playing a vertically-challenged Bauua Singh in Zero and passed with flying colors. While the film opened to mixed reviews, SRK's act stood tall with his perfect stroke of emotions.

    Varun Dhawan

    Varun who often found himself on the radar of critics for his OTT, loud acts dropped a pleasant surprise in October and showcased his never-seen before side.

    Story first published: Saturday, December 22, 2018, 17:46 [IST]
