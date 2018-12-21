 »   »   »  Best Of 2018: Which Bollywood Debutante Made A Smashing Entry & Is Here To Stay? Vote Now!

Ishaan Khatter (Beyond The Clouds)

With his roguish smile, charming screen presence and impressive acting chops, Shahid Kapoor's half-sibling Ishaan Khatter entered the film industry with a bang with Majid Majidi's 'Beyond The Clouds'.

Janhvi Kapoor (Dhadak)

One of the most talked about debut, Jahnvi Kapoor's Parthavi in Dhadak may be a little paler in comparison to Sairat's Archie, but the youngster's charming persona managed to strike a chord with the audience.

Sara Ali Khan (Kedarnath)

Even before her debut film hit the big screens, Sara Ali Khan made most of us her fans with her alluring looks and confident attitude. And when Kedarnath released, she proved why she could give some of our B-town leading ladies a run for their money!

Dulquer Salmaan (Karwaan)

Several hearts fluttered when Malayalam heartthrob Dulquer Salmaan finally entered the Hindi film industry with Karwaan. With his simplicity, charm and a commendable grip over the Hindi language, DQ left us asking for more!

Mouni Roy (Gold)

After ruling the small-screen as the icchadhari nagin in the TV show 'Nagin', Mouni Roy ventured into Bollywood with Akshay Kumar's Gold and slithered her way into our hearts. The result? She has a string of films up next for release- Made In China, Brahmastra.

Radhika Madaan (Pataakha)

Just like her film's name 'Pataakha', 'Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi' girl Radhika Madan was a total firecracker on the big screen.

Mrunal Thakur (Love Sonia)

Mrunal Thakur made an impressive debut with Tabreez Noorani's Love Sonia where her expressive face, devoid of vanity, spoke volume.

Banita Sandhu (October)

Banita Sandhu made a mint-fresh debut in the film industry with Shoojit Sircar's October. Her character in the film had minimal dialogues, but the actress still shone bright with her large, expressive eyes that conveyed her thoughts and emotions.

Avinash Tiwary (Laila Majnu)

The film sank without any trace at the box office, but Avinash Tiiwary turned out to be a real discovery who churned a superlative performance.