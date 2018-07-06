English
Birthday Special: 5 Songs Of Kailash Kher That Are A Must-Have In Your Playlist!

Posted By:
    There are hardly anyone out there who isn't mesmerized by Kailash Kher's soothing vocals! His raw voice and sufi style of singing has been ruling over our hearts since a long time. Born in a Kashmiri Pandit family in Meerut, UP, Kher's first brush with music happened at a young age. When he was all of 14, Kher believed isolation was required to hone his art and left home in search of a guru, who could teach him everything about classical as well as folk music. He began listening to the likes of Pandit Bhimsen Joshi, Nushrat Fateh Ali Khan and others.

    Kher began his career by singing in ad jingles and bagged his first big singing break, 'Rabba Ishq Naa Hove' song from Akshay Kumar's Andaz. As the singer turns a year older today, we bring you 5 songs of Kailash Kher that are a must-have in your playlists-

    Teri Deewani

    You simply cannot help yourself from falling in love with this soul-stirring song which speaks about intense love and faith and Kailash's voice is absolute divine!

    Allah Ke Bande

    It was this song which shot Kailash Kher to fame. Having a bad day or need some motivation, this song is just what you need to pep you up. Huge dose of inspiration guaranteed!

    Kaun Hain Woh From Baahubali

    Kailash Kher's heavenly voice coupled with the rich instrumental texture is pure magic to the ears.

    Tune Jaane Naa (Unplugged Version) From Ajab Prem Ki Gazab Kahani

    While Atif Aslam's version in the film was quite popular, Kailash Kher with its unplugged version gave the song his own Midas touch. We totally love it, hands down!

    Yun Hi Chala Chal Rahi from Swades

    Together with Udit Narayan and Hariharan, Kailash Kher gives this song a pop-feel and of course, it's a masterstroke!

    Story first published: Saturday, July 7, 2018, 8:30 [IST]
