 »   »   »  Birthday Special: 5 Songs Of Kailash Kher That Are A Must-Have In Your Playlist!

Teri Deewani

You simply cannot help yourself from falling in love with this soul-stirring song which speaks about intense love and faith and Kailash's voice is absolute divine!

Allah Ke Bande

It was this song which shot Kailash Kher to fame. Having a bad day or need some motivation, this song is just what you need to pep you up. Huge dose of inspiration guaranteed!

Kaun Hain Woh From Baahubali

Kailash Kher's heavenly voice coupled with the rich instrumental texture is pure magic to the ears.

Tune Jaane Naa (Unplugged Version) From Ajab Prem Ki Gazab Kahani

While Atif Aslam's version in the film was quite popular, Kailash Kher with its unplugged version gave the song his own Midas touch. We totally love it, hands down!

Yun Hi Chala Chal Rahi from Swades

Together with Udit Narayan and Hariharan, Kailash Kher gives this song a pop-feel and of course, it's a masterstroke!