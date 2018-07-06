 »   »   »  Birthday Special: 5 Songs Of Kailash Kher That Are A Must-Have In Your Playlist!

Related Articles
- Singer Kailash Kher Gets Hospitalised In Mumbai
- Yo Yo Honey Singh's India's Raw Star To End With A Bang With Kailash, Mohit, Shaan!
- After Deepika, Now Kailash Kher Is Miffed With Times Of India!
- Watch: Aajare From Pungidasa, Another Comedy Number By Komal After Pyaarge Aagbitaithe, Sarala
- Kailash Kher enthralls Pak audience at Karachi concert
- Kailash Kher special on The Great Gig in the Sky
- Sach Ka Saamna 2: Bhrastachaar Ke Khilaaf Sach Ki Awaaz
- Singer Kailash Kher wanted to commit suicide?
- Salman Khan promotes Bodyguard in Dabangg style
- Adnan-Kailash-Javed join hands for Sa Re Ga Ma Pa
- Kailash Kher gives captivating performance in Lucknow
- Kailash Kher to perform at CWG closing ceremony
There are hardly anyone out there who isn't mesmerized by Kailash Kher's soothing vocals! His raw voice and sufi style of singing has been ruling over our hearts since a long time. Born in a Kashmiri Pandit family in Meerut, UP, Kher's first brush with music happened at a young age. When he was all of 14, Kher believed isolation was required to hone his art and left home in search of a guru, who could teach him everything about classical as well as folk music. He began listening to the likes of Pandit Bhimsen Joshi, Nushrat Fateh Ali Khan and others.
Kher began his career by singing in ad jingles and bagged his first big singing break, 'Rabba Ishq Naa Hove' song from Akshay Kumar's Andaz. As the singer turns a year older today, we bring you 5 songs of Kailash Kher that are a must-have in your playlists-
Teri Deewani
You simply cannot help yourself from falling in love with this soul-stirring song which speaks about intense love and faith and Kailash's voice is absolute divine!
Allah Ke Bande
It was this song which shot Kailash Kher to fame. Having a bad day or need some motivation, this song is just what you need to pep you up. Huge dose of inspiration guaranteed!
Kaun Hain Woh From Baahubali
Kailash Kher's heavenly voice coupled with the rich instrumental texture is pure magic to the ears.
Tune Jaane Naa (Unplugged Version) From Ajab Prem Ki Gazab Kahani
While Atif Aslam's version in the film was quite popular, Kailash Kher with its unplugged version gave the song his own Midas touch. We totally love it, hands down!
Yun Hi Chala Chal Rahi from Swades
Together with Udit Narayan and Hariharan, Kailash Kher gives this song a pop-feel and of course, it's a masterstroke!
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.