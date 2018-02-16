 »   »   » Bollywood Celebrities Who Posed With SCAMSTER Nirav Modi In His Hay Days! Pictures

Sonam Kapoor

Nirav Modi is a billionaire jewellery merchant who defaulted a loan of Rs 11,000 Crores to the Punjab National Bank.

When the authorities came for him, little did they know that he fled the country beforehand.

Another Mallya

If Vijay Mallya defaulted Rs 9,000 Crores, Nirav Modi defaulted 11,000 Crores.

Sad State

It's really such a sad state of affairs in our banking and legal system.

Looting huge money from the banks and escaping to a different country has now become a walk in the park for the rich.

Priyanka Chopra

"She is currently seeking legal opinion on terminating her contract with the brand in light of allegations of financial fraud against Nirav Modi," said Priyanka Chopra's spokesperson.

Hollywood & Bollywood

Nirav Modi had the capacity to hire Hollywood and Bollywood stars to showcase his jewellery collection.

Lisa & Nimrat

If Vijay Mallya was not enough to loot the banks, we got another bonanza through Nirav Modi.

People of this country are losing hope in how the banking system works, bias!

Rosie Huntington stands against the backdrop of Nirav Modi's jewellery banner.

Great Saying

"If you owe your bank manager a thousand pounds, you are at his mercy. If you owe him a million pounds, he is at your mercy."

Catch Him

We hope Nirav Modi will be brought back to the country and arrest him and others for the fraud.