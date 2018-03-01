 »   »   » Bollywood Stars Wearing SCAMSTER Nirav Modi's Jewellery Collection! View Pictures

Nirav Modi defaulted a loan of Rs 12,000 Crores from Punjab National Bank and fled the country and is currently in New York and if that was not shocking enough, the scamster has already opened two new jewellery showrooms in New York and also when the CBI sent him an email to appear for questioning, he replied "I have business to run here. Won't be able to join."

Several Bollywood celebrities such as Priyanka Chopra, Lisa Haydon, Sonam Kapoor, Nimrat Kaur and many others were roped in to advertise Nirav Modi's jewellery collection and he tapped Hollywood celebs Rosie Huntington as well. As soon as they realised his fraud, all the celebrities cut ties with his business. View pictures of Bollywood celebrities wearing Nirav Modi's jewellery collection below!

Sonam Kapoor Nirav Modi had previously hired Sonam Kapoor to showcase his expensive jewellery collection. Priyanka Chopra Priyanka Chopra cut ties with Nirav Modi as soon as she realised that he defaulted a loan of rs 12,600 Crores to Punjab National Bank. Lisa Haydon Lisa Haydon modeled several jewellery designs from Nirav Modi's collection previously. Lisa & Nirav No Bollywood celebrity is currently interested to work with Nirav Modi anymore as he's a fraud. Nimrat Kaur The Airlift actress sports a beautiful ear ring from Nirav Modi's jewellery collection. Shraddha Kapoor The beautiful Shraddha Kapoor shows off her Nirav Modi ear ring collection as well. Happy Lisa Lisa Haydon looks so happy and sensual in this picture sporting Nirav Modi's bangle collection. Anushka Sharma Anushka Sharma flaunts her big ear rings from Nirav Modi's collection. Jacqueline Fernandez Doesn't Jacqueline Fernandez look like a dream in this picture, folks? PeeCee Priyanka Chopra poses for a picture wearing a Nirav Modi chain. Kajol The Dilwale star Kajol shows off her Nirav Modi ear rings. Rosie Huntington If Bollywood stars were not enough, Nirav Modi roped in Hollywood beauty Rosie Huntington as well. International Business Nirav Modi has set up his jewellery business worldwide and is currently in New York after fleeing India.

