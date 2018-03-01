 »   »   » Bollywood Stars Wearing SCAMSTER Nirav Modi's Jewellery Collection! View Pictures

Nirav Modi defaulted a loan of Rs 12,000 Crores from Punjab National Bank and fled the country and is currently in New York and if that was not shocking enough, the scamster has already opened two new jewellery showrooms in New York and also when the CBI sent him an email to appear for questioning, he replied "I have business to run here. Won't be able to join."

Several Bollywood celebrities such as Priyanka Chopra, Lisa Haydon, Sonam Kapoor, Nimrat Kaur and many others were roped in to advertise Nirav Modi's jewellery collection and he tapped Hollywood celebs Rosie Huntington as well. As soon as they realised his fraud, all the celebrities cut ties with his business. View pictures of Bollywood celebrities wearing Nirav Modi's jewellery collection below!

Sonam Kapoor

Nirav Modi had previously hired Sonam Kapoor to showcase his expensive jewellery collection.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra cut ties with Nirav Modi as soon as she realised that he defaulted a loan of rs 12,600 Crores to Punjab National Bank.

Lisa Haydon

Lisa Haydon modeled several jewellery designs from Nirav Modi's collection previously.

Lisa & Nirav

No Bollywood celebrity is currently interested to work with Nirav Modi anymore as he's a fraud.

Nimrat Kaur

The Airlift actress sports a beautiful ear ring from Nirav Modi's jewellery collection.

Shraddha Kapoor

The beautiful Shraddha Kapoor shows off her Nirav Modi ear ring collection as well.

Happy Lisa

Lisa Haydon looks so happy and sensual in this picture sporting Nirav Modi's bangle collection.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma flaunts her big ear rings from Nirav Modi's collection.

Jacqueline Fernandez

Doesn't Jacqueline Fernandez look like a dream in this picture, folks?

PeeCee

Priyanka Chopra poses for a picture wearing a Nirav Modi chain.

Kajol

The Dilwale star Kajol shows off her Nirav Modi ear rings.

Rosie Huntington

If Bollywood stars were not enough, Nirav Modi roped in Hollywood beauty Rosie Huntington as well.

International Business

Nirav Modi has set up his jewellery business worldwide and is currently in New York after fleeing India.

