 »   »   »  Revealed! Complete Details About Amy Jackson's GIRLFRIEND Neelam Gill

She Has Indian Roots

Neelam Gill's grandparents hailed from Punjab, India and moved to the United Kingdom later on for work. She belongs to the Sikh community.

Spoke Out Against Bullying & Body Shaming

Neelam Gill also runs her own YouTube channel and has spoken out against bullying, depression and body shaming.

Rumours Of Dating Zayn Malik

Rumours were doing the rounds in 2015 that Neelam Gill was dating Zayn Malik, but that turned out to be false.

Worked With The British Airways

Neelam Gill wore a saree at the Heathrow Airport for a commercial for the British Airways. The advert showcased the beauty of India-UK friendship.

Neelam Gill & Suki Waterhouse

The British Airways commercial also featured British bombshell Suki Waterhouse in a blue and gold lehenga. Both Neelam and Suki looked way too beautiful in Indian attires.

Lingerie Model

Neelam Gill is also a lingerie model and has done various hot photo shoots that raise the temperature levels in an instant.

Cannes 2018

Neelam Gill also walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival 2018. She looked breathtaking both the days in her white and purple gowns.

Does Q&A Sessions On Her Twitter Handle

Neelam Gill takes time off from her work and does Q&A sessions on her Twitter handle. She receives a lot of questions and manages to answer a handful of them.

A Big EDM Fan

Neelam Gill is a huge fan of EDM and regularly attends concerts with her friends. Just recently she attended Coachella and had a good time!

Attended LifeBall Event In Vienna With Amy Jackson

Neelam Gill attended the LifeBall event in Vienna along with Amy Jackson and also called Amy as "wifey". She also put two bride emojis in her Twitter picture with Amy Jackson. So, what's happening between the two, folks?