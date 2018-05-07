 »   »   » Who Is Sonam Kapoor's Husband Anand Ahuja & What Does He Do? Complete Details Revealed

Born & Brought Up

Anand Ahuja is a typical Delhi boy who was born and brought up in Delhi's Jor Bagh neighbourhood. The locality is known for its posh and upscale houses and only the rich can afford to live there.

Bungalow!

Around 3 years ago, Economic Times reported that Anand Ahuja's grandfather Harish Ahuja purchased a bungalow worth Rs 173 Crores, at the elite locality of Prithviraj Road.

Where Does Anand Ahuja Live Now?

Despite having a Rs 173 Crores worth bungalow, Anand Ahuja doesn't live there! He lives in the upscale Golf Links in New Delhi.

Anand Ahuja – The Businessman & Entrepreneur

Anand Ahuja is a businessman and an entrepreneur who runs the fashion label 'Bhane' and has showrooms in New Delhi's upscale locality, Meherchand Market. Sonam Kapoor started wearing Anand Ahuja's Bhane outfits to all her airport and public events two years ago and that is when their love for each other started to sprout.

Anand Ahuja's Family Business

Anand Ahuja hails from a business and entrepreneurial family in Delhi and they own the garment manufacturing company named Shahi Exports.

Anand Ahuja's Grandfather Laid The Road To Richness!

Anand Ahuja's grandfather Harish Ahuja, was the one who started Shahi Exports back in the day and earned crores and laid the family's road to richness.

Anand Ahuja MD Of Shahi Exports

Anand Ahuja is now the Managing Director of Shahi Exports along with his own fashion label Bhane.

Anand Ahuja's Educational Background

Anand Ahuja completed his studies at the prestigious Wharton Business School, USA and worked as a banker in Pennsylvania for a short while right after his college.

MidDay Once Quoted Anand Ahuja As Saying

"I was in the banking sector when I was in America, but then I landed this opportunity to work as an assistant buyer at Macy's. I took a pay cut just to do that, because it was so dynamic - you dealt with clients, buyers, brands..."

What Does Anand Ahuja Like The Most?

Just like every guy, Anand Ahuja loves sports and is an avid basketball fan. He follows basketball matches regularly and even posts them on his Instagram handle. More than pictures of himself, he posts pictures of basketball matches.

His Other Preferences

Apart from basketball, Anand Ahuja love cycling as well. He cycles the streets of the UK and the USA whenever he's there and shares the pictures on Instagram. He's cycled a lot with Sonam Kapoor as well. Anand Ahuja absolutely loves the 90s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air which starred Will Smith.