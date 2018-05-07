 »   »   » Who Is Sonam Kapoor's Husband Anand Ahuja & What Does He Do? Complete Details Revealed

Related Articles
Sonam Kapoor is all set to the tie knot to the love of her life Anand Ahuja, but not everybody knows who exactly he is as a person and what does he do in life. Yes, we've seen tons of pictures of the duo travelling the world together and having a good time, but we got no idea about what he loves or what he hates.
Not to worry, folks! We've got it all sorted out for you as we've collated 10 things about Anand Ahuja which you'll never get to know elsewhere other than FilmiBeat. From what he loves to what he hates and who he is as a person,you'll know him inside out by the end of this article.
Born & Brought Up
Anand Ahuja is a typical Delhi boy who was born and brought up in Delhi's Jor Bagh neighbourhood. The locality is known for its posh and upscale houses and only the rich can afford to live there.
Bungalow!
Around 3 years ago, Economic Times reported that Anand Ahuja's grandfather Harish Ahuja purchased a bungalow worth Rs 173 Crores, at the elite locality of Prithviraj Road.
Where Does Anand Ahuja Live Now?
Despite having a Rs 173 Crores worth bungalow, Anand Ahuja doesn't live there! He lives in the upscale Golf Links in New Delhi.
Anand Ahuja – The Businessman & Entrepreneur
Anand Ahuja is a businessman and an entrepreneur who runs the fashion label 'Bhane' and has showrooms in New Delhi's upscale locality, Meherchand Market. Sonam Kapoor started wearing Anand Ahuja's Bhane outfits to all her airport and public events two years ago and that is when their love for each other started to sprout.
Anand Ahuja's Family Business
Anand Ahuja hails from a business and entrepreneurial family in Delhi and they own the garment manufacturing company named Shahi Exports.
Anand Ahuja's Grandfather Laid The Road To Richness!
Anand Ahuja's grandfather Harish Ahuja, was the one who started Shahi Exports back in the day and earned crores and laid the family's road to richness.
Anand Ahuja MD Of Shahi Exports
Anand Ahuja is now the Managing Director of Shahi Exports along with his own fashion label Bhane.
Anand Ahuja's Educational Background
Anand Ahuja completed his studies at the prestigious Wharton Business School, USA and worked as a banker in Pennsylvania for a short while right after his college.
MidDay Once Quoted Anand Ahuja As Saying
"I was in the banking sector when I was in America, but then I landed this opportunity to work as an assistant buyer at Macy's. I took a pay cut just to do that, because it was so dynamic - you dealt with clients, buyers, brands..."
What Does Anand Ahuja Like The Most?
Just like every guy, Anand Ahuja loves sports and is an avid basketball fan. He follows basketball matches regularly and even posts them on his Instagram handle. More than pictures of himself, he posts pictures of basketball matches.
His Other Preferences
Apart from basketball, Anand Ahuja love cycling as well. He cycles the streets of the UK and the USA whenever he's there and shares the pictures on Instagram. He's cycled a lot with Sonam Kapoor as well. Anand Ahuja absolutely loves the 90s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air which starred Will Smith.
