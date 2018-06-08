 »   »   »  Daisy Shah Interview! The 'Race 3' Actress Gets Candid About Her 'Trolled' Dialogue & Much More

'Salman Is A Dear One & I Share A Great Bond With Him'

Q. You have already worked with Salman Khan before in Jai Ho and share a good bond with him. However, the rest of the cast is new to you. How did you break the ice?



A. It wasn't really a problem breaking the ice between any of my co-stars during the shooting of this film. Salman is a dear one and we share a great bond as we know each other since quite a long time now. Also, I know Bobby (Deol) during my assistant choreography days where I have done a few songs with him. So, it was quite easy to connect with him.



Coming to Saqib (Salem) and Jackky (Jacqueline Fernandez), they are so easy going people. I didn't put any effort to break that ice between us because they are quite chirpy in nature. They are so good with their co-actors that they make sure that everyone around them feels comfortable. Apart from them, I was very intimidated by Anil (Kapoor) sir earlier, But as we started shooting, he was the one who made us all very much comfortable and things go swiftly between us, especially for the actors like Saqib and me, since we are relatively very much new.







'My Choreography Skills Is Completely Being Put To Rest When I Am An Actor'

Q. We know that you were a choreographer before. Did that make you give tips to your other co-actors in any of the song shoot?



A. No, I dare not do that, because I have been hired as an actor in the film, and that is something I will do. I will not jump into some other work which I am not assigned to. When it comes me, if I feel at some point of time that a particular step is not comfortable with respect to my body language, then I would straight away discuss it with the choreographer. Plus, anybody can get offended at any time if I even try to start giving tips. So on the whole, my choreography skills is completely being put to rest when I am an actor.







'I Would Rather Utilize My Time To Work On Myself Than Doing Random Films'

Q. Daisy, what thought process goes through your mind when a film is offered to you?



A. Honestly, I didn't get any films the way I was expecting. Secondly, there's no point of doing any xyz films as there will be no recognition and it will go unnoticed. So there's no point of putting that much energy into those kinds of films. I would rather utilize that time to work on myself and get better at my craft so that whenever the right chance comes, I am ready for it.







'I Never Thought I Had An Evil Trait Within Myself'

Q. How was it playing off a character with grey shades in Race 3?



A. It was super fun to play a negative character in the film. I never thought that I had an evil trait within myself. It was a kind of an eye-opener that I can play negative characters. In fact till the last frame of the film, you will not get to know who is playing negative or positive. So that's the beauty of Race franchise.



Q. We have seen as a bubbly girl in your debut film ‘Jai Ho' which was followed by a very different avatar in ‘Hate Story 3', and now there's Race 3 which is yet again a different zone...



A. In fact, I am trying to explore the horizon and I am trying to do as many new roles and different kind of characters as possible, so that I basically understand as to which bracket I fit in. Right now I am experiencing everything, and want to even more experience.







'Even My Little Nephew Makes Fun Of My Dialogue'

Q. You are now trending on social media with different kind of memes emerging out from your famous ‘business' wala dialogue in the film. So what's your reaction to it?



A. (laughs) It's quite funny and I am taking it as positively. In fact, Salman too acknowledge it. Though he is not much into social media and was quite unaware of it. When I told him about these trolls, he was like, "Great... Acknowledge it... Mazze lo uske". And that's what I did! That was his reaction. He told me to enjoy it. Audience gave their own variation of the dialogue and they are using it in their every day life. In fact, in my house when I say something to my sister, she turns back at me and repeats the dialogue. Even my nephew makes fun of my dialogue in front of me. (laughs)



Q. Which kind of films were a part of your growing years?



A. I have been working since I was 14 years old. I wouldn't say that I followed a particular genre of films because I have been working since I could understand things. But all I can say is that I was in the industry understanding the 'dos' and 'don'ts' and pros and cons and the process of film-making. That's something which has really helped me. Today to understand my director, it gives me a better view and makes it easier for me to understand his vision. I think I now feel more connected to the people behind the camera than maybe the actors and co-actors.







'I And Jacqueline Insisted The Makers That We Don't Want Body-Doubles For Our Stunts'

Q. We will get to watch you pulling off some action sequences in Race 3. How was that experience? Especially the one with Jacqueline Fernandez?



A. It was a super fun! Earlier I was bit worried about how will I perform such scenes, but eventually it turn out very well because we practiced and rehearsed thoroughly. In fact, I fractured one of my leg during one of my action scenes with Jackky. We all enjoyed every bit of it, where I and Jackky also insisted the makers that we don't want body-double for our stunts and we want do everything on our own.







'Nothing Comes Easy, No Matter How Great Your Lineage Is'

Q. Can you share some memorable moments you had during off the shoot?



A. Our late-night dinners! It was an easy atmosphere on the sets. We bonded like a family together throughout the process of the film. Salman and Anil sir used to share plenty of stories about their early days and how they started out in the industry when we used to have dinner together post shooting. So, it was an enriching experience to hear them. It gives a great knowledge that everything is about hard work. Nothing comes easy, no matter how great your lineage is. You have to work hard.



Q. Lastly, if you had to pick up the biggest take-away from the film, what would that be?



A. I personally feel that it's all about the way the entire family is being projected as together. It will be truly intriguing to know as what this family is about and why are they doing this to each other.





