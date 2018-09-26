 »   »   »  Dev Anand Birth Anniversary: The Evergreen Star Who Ruled Over Hearts Like No One Else!

Related Articles
'Abhi na jao chhod kar ki dil abhi bhara nahin', as Dev Anand lip-synced to these words on screen to serenade his leading lady Sadhna in Hum Dono (1961), a millions of heart skipped a beat. Such was the charisma of this man who is known to be one of the most iconic actors of all times! In one of his interviews, Dev Saab recollected, "It was 19th July 1943, I arrived at Bombay Central from Lahore by frontier mail, with 30 Rs in my pocket, with a positive mind to be an actor. After 3 years of struggle, I joined Prabhat Films."
Born on 26 September 1923 as Dharam Dev Anand, the original king of Romance's filmography boosts of iconic films like Guide, Hum Dono, Jewel Thief, Prem Pujari, Hare Rama Hare Krishna, Johnny Mera Naam amongst others. On his 95th birth anniversary today, we bring you some interesting tid-bits about his life-
Dev Anand Bought His First Car After His Debut Film
His first car was a Hillman Minx, which he bought from the money he earned from Vidya, his first film opposite Suraiya- the woman he loved both, on and off-screen.
He Even Starred In A Hollywood Film
Not many know that Dev Saab was a part of a Hollywood film titled The Evil Within that even starred Zeenat Aman.
Dev Anand Was Advised Not To Wear Black After Kala Pani
It is said that after doing the film, Kala Pani, the actor was was asked not to wear a black suit in public as women would swoon and jump from buildings seeing him dressed in black.
He Was The Original Choice For Junglee & Teesri Manzil
Dev Anand was approached for Junglee and Teesri Manzil. However, the actor turned down both the films owing to his differences with the makers. Interestingly, these two films fell into Shammi Kapoor's lap and the rest is history.
How He Fell In Love With Kalpana Kartik
After his failed relationship with actress Suraiyya, Dev Anand had almost thought of quitting films, when his elder brother Chetan Anand counselled him and told him to focus on his career. During this phase, he worked with Kalpana Kartik in many films and ended up falling for her. Finally, he tied the knot with her while working on Taxi Driver.
Probably the best way to sum up Dev Saab's life would be his song- 'Main Zindagi Ka Saath Nibhata Chala Gaya, Har Fikar Ko Dhuen Mein Udata Chala Gaya.'