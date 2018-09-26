 »   »   »  Dev Anand Birth Anniversary: The Evergreen Star Who Ruled Over Hearts Like No One Else!

Dev Anand Bought His First Car After His Debut Film

His first car was a Hillman Minx, which he bought from the money he earned from Vidya, his first film opposite Suraiya- the woman he loved both, on and off-screen.

He Even Starred In A Hollywood Film

Not many know that Dev Saab was a part of a Hollywood film titled The Evil Within that even starred Zeenat Aman.

Dev Anand Was Advised Not To Wear Black After Kala Pani

It is said that after doing the film, Kala Pani, the actor was was asked not to wear a black suit in public as women would swoon and jump from buildings seeing him dressed in black.

He Was The Original Choice For Junglee & Teesri Manzil

Dev Anand was approached for Junglee and Teesri Manzil. However, the actor turned down both the films owing to his differences with the makers. Interestingly, these two films fell into Shammi Kapoor's lap and the rest is history.

How He Fell In Love With Kalpana Kartik

After his failed relationship with actress Suraiyya, Dev Anand had almost thought of quitting films, when his elder brother Chetan Anand counselled him and told him to focus on his career. During this phase, he worked with Kalpana Kartik in many films and ended up falling for her. Finally, he tied the knot with her while working on Taxi Driver.