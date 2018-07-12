English
 »   »   »  16 Years Of Devdas: Aishwarya Rai Kept Dancing With BLEEDING Ears; Shahrukh REPLACED Salman Khan

16 Years Of Devdas: Aishwarya Rai Kept Dancing With BLEEDING Ears; Shahrukh REPLACED Salman Khan

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Today (July 12, 2018), Sanjay Leela Bhansali's masterpiece clocks sixteen years. The director pulled a 'perfect' casting coup by roping in Shahrukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit and Jackie Shroff for the movie! From direction to screenplay, from excellent dialogues to mind-blowing performances, from songs to choreography, from gigantic sets to extraordinary costumes, everything about the film was a delight to watch.

    And to make this day a little extra special for all the Devdas fans out there, we have brought to you some unknown facts about the film that will leave you SURPRISED!

    Aishwarya Kept Dancing With Bleeding Ears

    Not many of you must be aware of the fact that while performing on 'Dola Re Dola', Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's ears started bleeding owing to the heavy earrings but that didn't stop the actress from dancing!

    Only after she finished her shoot, the crew members came to know about her 'bleeding ears'.


    Madhuri's Lehenga Weighed 30 Kg

    Believe it or not, but most of Madhuri Dixit's ensembles cost Rs 15 Lakh, with one of the ghaghras weighing nearly 30 kg.

    Shahrukh Wasn't The First Choice

    Did you know that Sanjay Leela Bhansali had offered this film first to Salman Khan? The latter refused the role and then SRK came on board. Later, Shahrukh Khan went on to bag many awards for his marvellous performance in the film.

    One Of The Costliest Sets Back In Those days

    Reportedly Rs 20 Crore was spent on six sets and 700 lightmen worked with the help of 42 generators to supply 30 Lakh watts of power. The entire film was made on the budget of Rs 50 Crore.

    Rs 12 Crore Spent On Chandramukhi's 'Kotha'

    As reported by India today, "1.22 Lakh pieces of stained glass were used to make Paro's room in a haveli that cost Rs 3 Crore. Chandramukhi's kotha alone cost Rs 12 Crore."

    Kareena Was Rejected For The Role Of 'Paro'

    Did you know that Bebo gave the screen look test for the role of 'Paro' in Devdas? However, Bhansali wasn't convinced and he ended up finalizing Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for the same!

    SRK Is A Devdas At Heart

    In an interview with Filmfare, SRK had said, "Out of all my films which have been screened at festivals worldwide, Devdas has been the most special. I'm a romantic person but I don't get drunk like the character did.

    Love has a strange sense of arrogance attached to it. You feel arrogant when you're truly loved by someone or when you love someone truly.

    Arrogance of love makes you do things that you normally wouldn't do. That explains Devdas. The character was a classic hero that symbolised love. I do associate a lot with the feelings of Devdas. Actually, I am a Devdas at heart."



    For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment.
    Allow Notifications
    You have already subscribed
    Story first published: Thursday, July 12, 2018, 12:29 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 12, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue