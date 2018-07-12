 »   »   »  16 Years Of Devdas: Aishwarya Rai Kept Dancing With BLEEDING Ears; Shahrukh REPLACED Salman Khan

Aishwarya Kept Dancing With Bleeding Ears

Not many of you must be aware of the fact that while performing on 'Dola Re Dola', Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's ears started bleeding owing to the heavy earrings but that didn't stop the actress from dancing!



Only after she finished her shoot, the crew members came to know about her 'bleeding ears'.







Madhuri's Lehenga Weighed 30 Kg

Believe it or not, but most of Madhuri Dixit's ensembles cost Rs 15 Lakh, with one of the ghaghras weighing nearly 30 kg.



Shahrukh Wasn't The First Choice

Did you know that Sanjay Leela Bhansali had offered this film first to Salman Khan? The latter refused the role and then SRK came on board. Later, Shahrukh Khan went on to bag many awards for his marvellous performance in the film.



One Of The Costliest Sets Back In Those days

Reportedly Rs 20 Crore was spent on six sets and 700 lightmen worked with the help of 42 generators to supply 30 Lakh watts of power. The entire film was made on the budget of Rs 50 Crore.



Rs 12 Crore Spent On Chandramukhi's 'Kotha'

As reported by India today, "1.22 Lakh pieces of stained glass were used to make Paro's room in a haveli that cost Rs 3 Crore. Chandramukhi's kotha alone cost Rs 12 Crore."



Kareena Was Rejected For The Role Of 'Paro'

Did you know that Bebo gave the screen look test for the role of 'Paro' in Devdas? However, Bhansali wasn't convinced and he ended up finalizing Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for the same!



SRK Is A Devdas At Heart

In an interview with Filmfare, SRK had said, "Out of all my films which have been screened at festivals worldwide, Devdas has been the most special. I'm a romantic person but I don't get drunk like the character did.



Love has a strange sense of arrogance attached to it. You feel arrogant when you're truly loved by someone or when you love someone truly.



Arrogance of love makes you do things that you normally wouldn't do. That explains Devdas. The character was a classic hero that symbolised love. I do associate a lot with the feelings of Devdas. Actually, I am a Devdas at heart."





