 »   »   »  Dhadak: Here's Why This Ishaan Khatter-Janhvi Kapoor Film Should Be Your Pick For This Week!

Janhvi Kapoor's Big Bollywood Debut

Her mother late actress Sridevi, an epitome of cinematic brilliance, ruled over our hearts with her enigma and powerful repertoire of films over the years. It's heartbreaking to see that she isn't around when her daughter's big Bollywood break is gearing up for release this week. But one thing is for sure, with acting running deep in her genes, the young kid looks promising and might just end up making an explosive debut!











Ishaan Khatter's Infectious Energy

Right from the time the trailer of Dhadak dropped, people are going gaga over Ishaan Khatter. Those who watched his first flick, Majid Majidi's 'Beyond The Clouds', which released earlier this year swear by his infectious charm and impressive acting skills. Here's one talent which you need to watch in the upcoming years.



Ishaan-Janhvi's Scintillating Chemistry

The lead pair bring with them a certain sense of innocence that's bound to bring a smile on your face. Off screen too, Ishaan and Janhvi share a great camaraderie which has translated easily in reel.



Remake Of One Of The Biggest Marathi Blockbusters- Sairat

One of the biggest reasons why you should catch this flick! The Marathi flick had the premise of a poor-boy-falls-in-love-with-a-rich-girl with casteism as a strong backdrop. Dhadak treads on the same plot. But Karan chooses to tell his story on the landscape of Rajasthan instead. So, Parshya becomes Madhukar and Archie becomes Parthavi but the pulse of the story is still the same.











It's Got Chart-buster Music

Love it or loathe it, but 'Zingaat' and 'Pehli Baar' just refuses to leave your mind. The makers cleverly remade two compositions from Sairat to lure the viewers to the theatre halls. The rest of the songs from the album- Vaara Re and Dhadak title track too shine and score.



Shashank Khaitaan Calling The Shots

With two back-to-back blockbusters 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania' and 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania', stakes are running high on Shashank this time again. The filmmaker is a pro when it comes to weaving small-town stories and we believe he will surely do a great job with Dhadak as well.











A Right Dose Of Entertainment Packed With A Socially Relevant Theme

Those who have watched Sairat must be aware that the film is a love story with a strong social message dealing with the theme of caste politics and honor killings. Dhadak too would be dabbling with these topics which is the need of the hour. Janhvi Kapoor was earlier quoted as saying by a leading daily, "Our film is based on a social issue. This film will give really strong social message which is why I feel everyone should watch this film."

