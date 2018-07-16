 »   »   »  Janhvi Kapoor: Lesser Known Facts About The Dhadak Actress

Janhvi Kapoor Rejected A South Movie Alongside Mahesh Babu

Before Dhadak, Janhvi Kapoor was first offered to star in a Telugu movie helmed by AR Murugadoss and the co-star was none other than Mahesh Babu. However, Janhvi Kapoor rejected the offer as she was not completely ready to hog the limelight.



She Has A Best Friend Named Akshat Ranjan

If you've followed Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram handle previously, you must have seen her posting pictures with the same guy over and over again in different parties and places, and he's none other than her best friend Akshat Ranjan. No matter how her day goes, Janhvi Kapoor always shares it with Akshat Ranjan.



Janhvi Kapoor's Educational Background

Janhvi Kapoor successfully completed her studies even before debuting in Bollywood. She is a graduate and studied at The Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute, Los Angeles, USA.



Always Wanted To Be An Actress

Though initial reports suggest that Sridevi didn't want Janhvi Kapoor to be an actress, the young diva always had acting on her mind and wanted to follow her mother's footsteps and make her proud by entering the film industry and winning the audiences' hearts.



She's A Globetrotter

Janhvi Kapoor is a globetrotter and loves to visit new places along with her family and friends. She's really a big travel junkie and you shouldn't be surprised if she hits a new place after the release of Dhadak.

