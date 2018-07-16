English
Janhvi Kapoor: Lesser Known Facts About The Dhadak Actress

    Sridevi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor is all set to debut in Bollywood in the movie Dhadak alongside Ishaan Khatter and there are lots of hopes and expectations on the debutant to kick-start her career and also lead her mother's legacy forward. Janhvi and Ishaan starrer Dhadak is a remake of the superhit Marathi movie Sairat and we're sure that the audiences will give the Hindi remake the same love that they gave to the original Marathi version back in 2016.

    While Janhvi Kapoor is soon going to be a household name in the country after Dhadak, we have a few lesser known facts about the gorgeous actress. Check them out below...

    Janhvi Kapoor Rejected A South Movie Alongside Mahesh Babu

    Before Dhadak, Janhvi Kapoor was first offered to star in a Telugu movie helmed by AR Murugadoss and the co-star was none other than Mahesh Babu. However, Janhvi Kapoor rejected the offer as she was not completely ready to hog the limelight.

    She Has A Best Friend Named Akshat Ranjan

    If you've followed Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram handle previously, you must have seen her posting pictures with the same guy over and over again in different parties and places, and he's none other than her best friend Akshat Ranjan. No matter how her day goes, Janhvi Kapoor always shares it with Akshat Ranjan.

    Janhvi Kapoor's Educational Background

    Janhvi Kapoor successfully completed her studies even before debuting in Bollywood. She is a graduate and studied at The Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute, Los Angeles, USA.

    Always Wanted To Be An Actress

    Though initial reports suggest that Sridevi didn't want Janhvi Kapoor to be an actress, the young diva always had acting on her mind and wanted to follow her mother's footsteps and make her proud by entering the film industry and winning the audiences' hearts.

    She's A Globetrotter

    Janhvi Kapoor is a globetrotter and loves to visit new places along with her family and friends. She's really a big travel junkie and you shouldn't be surprised if she hits a new place after the release of Dhadak.

    Story first published: Monday, July 16, 2018, 17:35 [IST]
