 »   »   » Did Ajay Devgn Really Stop Kajol From Working With Shahrukh Khan? SRK Found It Quite 'Strange'

Related Articles
- Ileana D'Cruz & Andrew Kneebone Expecting Their First Baby?
- Arjun Kapoor Turns Intelligence Officer For Raj Kumar Gupta's Next Inspired By A True Event?
- Setting A Wrong Example: Ajay Devgn SLAMMED BRUTALLY As He Posts Picture With Son Yug; Find Out Why
- Tabu Reveals The Reason Why She Enjoys Working With Ajay Devgn!
- Ajay Devgn Gives A Sneak-Peek Of His Parisian Birthday Celebrations With Kajol & His Kids!
- Kapil Sharma Makes A Zabardast Comeback In His New Game Show!
- Kapil Sharma’s New Show: Tiger Shroff & Disha Patani Were Never Scheduled To Shoot!
- HE PROVED THEM WRONG! Ajay Devgn Was Told By People That 'He Is Not A Hero Material'
- Ajay Devgn: You Have To Upgrade Yourself To Stay Relevant!
- Raid Saturday (2 Days) Box Office Collection!
- Raid First Day (Opening) Box Office Collection!
- FTWKS: Kapil Sharma Thanks Ajay Devgn For Being His Guest; Sunil Grover Says He Wasn’t Approached!
- Dil Se: Shahrukh Khan Went MISSING While Shooting For Jiya Jale Song, Reveals Farah Khan!
Shahrukh Khan's equation with Ajay Devgn has always created news, all thanks to their infamous cold war. Though Ajay's wife Kajol is one of SRK's closest friends, the actor always maintained a distance from King Khan. It was rumoured that Ajay was not too happy when DDLJ became a blockbuster as more than his relationship with Kajol, people were talking about his lady love's magical on-screen romance with Shahrukh.
Talking about the same, an insider had told a daily, "People were talking less about Kajol's relationship with Ajay and more about her friendship with SRK. All this took a toll on Ajay who felt sidelined.''
Ajay Told Kajol To Stop Working With Shahrukh?
''He allegedly couldn't handle the pressure of everyone talking about the chemistry his competitor shared with the woman he was dating. He allegedly told her that she would have to stop working with Shahrukh."
When Shahrukh Khan Was Asked About The Same
"I wouldn't really know if Ajay has put any condition. If Kajol doesn't work with me because Ajay does not want her to, I will respect it.''
I Would Never Tell My Wife What To Do
''But I don't really think this has happened. It's quite strange. If Gauri was an actress, I wouldn't tell her whom to work with and who not to."
Did Kajol Reject A Film With Shahrukh Cos Of Ajay?
SRK had told the media, "There's this film by Abbas-Mustan in which I'd want Kajol to star opposite me. But she says she has no dates till September. If that doesn't happen, we won't be able to work with each other at least for the entire year. We vibe very well. She's what my kid sister would be like. I feel very comfortable with her."
A Few Years Back
When Kajol was asked about the cold vibes between her husband and her best friend, she had said, "If two people are not friends, that doesn't mean they are enemies. I have said this earlier also. Just because they don't party together and you don't see them clicking selfies, that doesn't mean that they hate each other or bad-mouth each other."
SRK Is My Friend
"Yes, Shahrukh is my friend and I have been very clear that my friends are mine and I have never imposed my friendships on Ajay and he has never done it either. We are both very clear about it. You need to give people that space.''
That Does Not Make Them Enemies
''There are people who you are close to, that I may not be close to and that does not make them enemies. Recently, they met each other in Bulgaria and they have met before also at our home.''
There Is No Discomfort But
''I don't think there is a discomfort, but I also don't think there is any friendship either. But there is nothing wrong with that."
Also Read: Unlike Aamir Khan, Salman Khan Is NOT Scared Of Rajinikanth; All You Need To Know About Their Clash!
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.