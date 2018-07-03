 »   »   »  Did Neetu Indirectly Blame Deepika & Katrina Kaif For Their Failed Relationship With Ranbir Kapoor?

Ranbir Does Not Know How To Say No

Neetu Kapoor once told First Post, ''He is too soft. He can't hurt anybody. It's the same with his relationships, he does not know how to say no, and gets into the deep end! I see it happening and can do nothing about it.''

The Girl Was Not Right For Him

''The first time he felt involved, I knew the girl was not right for him. (how typically mother is that!). But when I told him, he rebelled. So I learnt to tackle it another way.''

I Told Him Not To Get Serious

''I told him don't get serious so soon, the more you see the more you know and learn, so meet many girls, and go out with them, but don't commit yet. But I have learnt to not be an irritant. I say it once and move away. It works.''

Ranbir Is Too Shy

''I think he is charming, but he is very shy. I don't see him approaching a girl. It's they who make the first move, and he is too soft to say no, and gets involved.''

I Even Help Him To Get Out Of A Relationship

''But he does confide in me, sometimes asks my advice. And I speak to him like a friend, and even try to get him out of an involvement if that is the best option.''

What Kind Of Girl Neetu Wants For Ranbir?

''Someone who will understand how simple he is. That he is a daal chawal sort of boy, that he not very high maintenance and will not really appreciate having a high maintenance wife.''

The Best Girl For Him Will Be

''He's more like me, quite un-Kapoor, unlike the image he has. The best girl for him will be someone who loves him for who he is, not what he is. But I know he is not serious about anyone right now. He can't keep that from me. It would all come tumbling out when it happens.''

My Son Should Be Street Smart

''I was very troubled in my married life. I think he must have been 15 or so, when Rishi and I went through a really bad patch. I have always felt that while my daughter should be innocent and learn to face life as it comes, my son should be street smart and know everything about life.''

It Would Make Him A Good Husband

''So I would sit with Ranbir and talk to him. For hours, I would tell him all I felt was right and wrong with my marriage, try to explain it all to him. I think he was my best friend then, my only confidant. I would talk my heart out to him, as to no one else. He changed then I think, suddenly became responsible, grown up. I felt he should know everything, for one, it would make him a good husband when the time came.''