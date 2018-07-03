 »   »   »  Did Neetu Indirectly Blame Deepika & Katrina Kaif For Their Failed Relationship With Ranbir Kapoor?

Related Articles
- Sanju: Rajkumar Hirani Gives Ranbir Kapoor's Career New Boost!
- Cinematographer Ravi Varman: Ranbir Kapoor Has Given A Sterling Performance In Sanju
- SANJU SUCCESS: Ranbir Kapoor Says It's Amazing To Compete Against Ranveer Singh's Role Of 'Khilji'
- Rishi Kapoor Wants Ranbir Kapoor To Marry His Boyfriend Ayan Mukerji & Not Girlfriend Alia Bhatt?
- Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt & Her Ex Beau Sidharth Malhotra Under A Roof; This Is What Happened Next!
- Sanju Success Bash: Ranbir Kapoor, Manisha Koirala, Dia Mirza & Others Have A Big Party! Pictures
- Sanju Monday (4 Days) Box Office Collection: This Ranbir Kapoor Starrer Continues To Roar!
- Sanju Box Office: The Ranbir Kapoor Starrer Registers A Good Opening Weekend In Kochi!
- Sanju: Meet The Real Life Kamli In Sanjay Dutt's Life!
- Cheers Ranbir Kapoor! Your Father Rishi Kapoor Is All Praises For You For This Reason
- Sanju First Weekend (3 Days) Box Office Report: This Ranbir Kapoor Film Sets Box Office On Fire!
- Akash Ambani's Engagement: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Ranbir-Alia & Others Spotted [PICS]
Smart, suave and sexy, Ranbir Kapoor is one of India's finest actors. The Kapoor scion is not only famous for his acting chops but also for his colourful love life. Ranbir has dated many actresses in the past including Sonam Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif. It is said that the biggest reason behind his failed relationships was Ranbir's philandering nature and his fear of commitment. But his mother Neetu Kapoor does not feel the same.
As per her, Ranbir Kapoor gets trapped in wrong relationships because of his soft nature and his inability to say no to girls.
Ranbir Does Not Know How To Say No
Neetu Kapoor once told First Post, ''He is too soft. He can't hurt anybody. It's the same with his relationships, he does not know how to say no, and gets into the deep end! I see it happening and can do nothing about it.''
The Girl Was Not Right For Him
''The first time he felt involved, I knew the girl was not right for him. (how typically mother is that!). But when I told him, he rebelled. So I learnt to tackle it another way.''
I Told Him Not To Get Serious
''I told him don't get serious so soon, the more you see the more you know and learn, so meet many girls, and go out with them, but don't commit yet. But I have learnt to not be an irritant. I say it once and move away. It works.''
Ranbir Is Too Shy
''I think he is charming, but he is very shy. I don't see him approaching a girl. It's they who make the first move, and he is too soft to say no, and gets involved.''
I Even Help Him To Get Out Of A Relationship
''But he does confide in me, sometimes asks my advice. And I speak to him like a friend, and even try to get him out of an involvement if that is the best option.''
What Kind Of Girl Neetu Wants For Ranbir?
''Someone who will understand how simple he is. That he is a daal chawal sort of boy, that he not very high maintenance and will not really appreciate having a high maintenance wife.''
The Best Girl For Him Will Be
''He's more like me, quite un-Kapoor, unlike the image he has. The best girl for him will be someone who loves him for who he is, not what he is. But I know he is not serious about anyone right now. He can't keep that from me. It would all come tumbling out when it happens.''
My Son Should Be Street Smart
''I was very troubled in my married life. I think he must have been 15 or so, when Rishi and I went through a really bad patch. I have always felt that while my daughter should be innocent and learn to face life as it comes, my son should be street smart and know everything about life.''
It Would Make Him A Good Husband
''So I would sit with Ranbir and talk to him. For hours, I would tell him all I felt was right and wrong with my marriage, try to explain it all to him. I think he was my best friend then, my only confidant. I would talk my heart out to him, as to no one else. He changed then I think, suddenly became responsible, grown up. I felt he should know everything, for one, it would make him a good husband when the time came.''
Also Read: SANJU SUCCESS: Ranbir Kapoor Says It's Amazing To Compete Against Ranveer Singh's Role Of 'Khilji'
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.