 »   »   »  Drop Everything Else & Check Out These Race 3 Dialogues That You Can Use In Your Daily Life!

Related Articles
- Ranbir Kapoor HITS BACK At Salman Khan For His Comment 'Sanjay Dutt Should Play Himself In Sanju'
- Race 3 Saturday (2 Days) Box Office Collection: This Salman Khan Film Scores Big!
- The Fate Of New Shows Are Out! Salman Khan’s Dus Ka Dum Gets Lesser Ratings Than Bigg Boss!
- Race 3 First Day (Friday) Box Office Collection: Eid Saves Salman Khan Starrer From Being A Disaster
- Salman Khan Is A ZERO! Read To Know Why
- Salman Khan-Arjun Kapoor’s Ugly Spat Causes A Major Financial Loss For Boney Kapoor!
- Race 3 Review: Minus Any Sharp Thrills, Salman Khan & Co. Fail To Finish This Race 'Saif'ly!
- How Salman & Shahrukh Khan Became Enemies In An Instant & Patched Up A Few Years Later!
- Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif SUED For 'Million Dollar Breach' In The United States!
- Not Just Bobby Deol, These Stars Too Owe Their Careers To Salman Khan
- Is Ranbir Kapoor Trying To Mend Fences With Salman Khan? Wants To Do These Two Movies Of Superstar!
- Race 3 Early Reviews: Even Salman Khan's Charisma & Star Power Fails To Ignite This Mess Say Critics
What's a Salman Khan film without some dialogues that just refuse to leave your lips? His most awaited film Race 3 finally hit the big screens yesterday. While the critics haven't been really kind to the film, it's the tacky dialogues that have caught everyone's attention the most.
Mind you, some of them have more cheese than your pizza! A few might not even make sense. But then, you DARE NOT ask why it's even there! Like they say, every cloud has a silver lining. We thought if we could use some of them in our day-our-day life and voila, they fit perfectly like a glove. Check it out right away here-
'Our Business Is Our Business, None Of Your Business'
Here's your savage comeback for every annoying relatives whose life revolves around asking you this same question every time you bump into them- 'Aur beta batao, kya kar rahe ho?'
'Bro Isse Dil Nahin Dell Khol Ke Dikhao'
Gone are the days of love letters and shayaris to woo your BF/GF! Instead, love is all about sharing your laptop password! 'Bro, isse dil nahin dell khol ke dilkhao'
'Yeh Zindagi Ki Race Ke Jhatke Hai, Paide Hone Se Hi Shuru Hoti Hai'
Every time your marksheet has more zeroes than your bank balance, this dialogue can indeed come handy!
'Har Sikke Ke Do Pehlu Hote Hai, Two Pehlus'
When your elder sibling does some mistake but you get caught by your parents instead. This will work as wonders! *winks*
'Gusse Mein Liye Hua Decision Hamesha Nuksaan Pahuchata Hai. Isliye Maine Pehle Decision Liye. And Now I Am Angry, Very Angry'
Literally, this is the dialogue that you can use for every match-maker aunties who never fails to bring at least one rishta at every wedding you attend.
'Tumhe Mere Baare Mein Jaan Ne Ka Na Haq Hai Na Adhikaar'
This one can be used on all those random people who send you friend request on Facebook and then even text a 'what do you do?'
Which one is your favourite dialogue? Let us know in the comment section below!
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.