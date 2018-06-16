 »   »   »  Drop Everything Else & Check Out These Race 3 Dialogues That You Can Use In Your Daily Life!

'Our Business Is Our Business, None Of Your Business'

Here's your savage comeback for every annoying relatives whose life revolves around asking you this same question every time you bump into them- 'Aur beta batao, kya kar rahe ho?'



'Bro Isse Dil Nahin Dell Khol Ke Dikhao'

Gone are the days of love letters and shayaris to woo your BF/GF! Instead, love is all about sharing your laptop password! 'Bro, isse dil nahin dell khol ke dilkhao'



'Yeh Zindagi Ki Race Ke Jhatke Hai, Paide Hone Se Hi Shuru Hoti Hai'

Every time your marksheet has more zeroes than your bank balance, this dialogue can indeed come handy!



'Har Sikke Ke Do Pehlu Hote Hai, Two Pehlus'

When your elder sibling does some mistake but you get caught by your parents instead. This will work as wonders! *winks*



'Gusse Mein Liye Hua Decision Hamesha Nuksaan Pahuchata Hai. Isliye Maine Pehle Decision Liye. And Now I Am Angry, Very Angry'

Literally, this is the dialogue that you can use for every match-maker aunties who never fails to bring at least one rishta at every wedding you attend.



'Tumhe Mere Baare Mein Jaan Ne Ka Na Haq Hai Na Adhikaar'

This one can be used on all those random people who send you friend request on Facebook and then even text a 'what do you do?'

