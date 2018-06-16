English
 »   »   »  Drop Everything Else & Check Out These Race 3 Dialogues That You Can Use In Your Daily Life!

Drop Everything Else & Check Out These Race 3 Dialogues That You Can Use In Your Daily Life!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    What's a Salman Khan film without some dialogues that just refuse to leave your lips? His most awaited film Race 3 finally hit the big screens yesterday. While the critics haven't been really kind to the film, it's the tacky dialogues that have caught everyone's attention the most.

    Mind you, some of them have more cheese than your pizza! A few might not even make sense. But then, you DARE NOT ask why it's even there! Like they say, every cloud has a silver lining. We thought if we could use some of them in our day-our-day life and voila, they fit perfectly like a glove. Check it out right away here-

    'Our Business Is Our Business, None Of Your Business'

    Here's your savage comeback for every annoying relatives whose life revolves around asking you this same question every time you bump into them- 'Aur beta batao, kya kar rahe ho?'

    'Bro Isse Dil Nahin Dell Khol Ke Dikhao'

    Gone are the days of love letters and shayaris to woo your BF/GF! Instead, love is all about sharing your laptop password! 'Bro, isse dil nahin dell khol ke dilkhao'

    'Yeh Zindagi Ki Race Ke Jhatke Hai, Paide Hone Se Hi Shuru Hoti Hai'

    Every time your marksheet has more zeroes than your bank balance, this dialogue can indeed come handy!

    'Har Sikke Ke Do Pehlu Hote Hai, Two Pehlus'

    When your elder sibling does some mistake but you get caught by your parents instead. This will work as wonders! *winks*

    'Gusse Mein Liye Hua Decision Hamesha Nuksaan Pahuchata Hai. Isliye Maine Pehle Decision Liye. And Now I Am Angry, Very Angry'

    Literally, this is the dialogue that you can use for every match-maker aunties who never fails to bring at least one rishta at every wedding you attend.

    'Tumhe Mere Baare Mein Jaan Ne Ka Na Haq Hai Na Adhikaar'

    This one can be used on all those random people who send you friend request on Facebook and then even text a 'what do you do?'


    Which one is your favourite dialogue? Let us know in the comment section below!

    Story first published: Saturday, June 16, 2018, 10:51 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 16, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue