 »   »   »  Happy Birthday Evelyn Sharma: Here's Some Fun Pictures Of The Vibrant Actress That'll Make You Smile

The Birthday Girl Evelyn

It looks like Evelyn Sharma is teaching this cute cat how to do yoga! Isn't it, folks?

Awww, So Cute!

Such a cute little kitten doing purrrr, and such a cute birthday girl Evelyn Sharma doing the same. Who is the cutest among the two? Let us know in the comments...

Friendship Goals!

Just like how Evelyn Sharma's friends showed up at her doorstep in the middle of the night on her birthday, one of these two cats might be celebrating its birthday too.

Being Fit As A Fiddle

Who says cats always eat and sleep? Here's a cat doing extreme exercise and we see a similar picture in which Evelyn Sharma breaks out in cold sweat.

Being A Boss

Here the cat says, welcome home, bring me food! And Evelyn Sharma says, welcome home, click my pictures! To each their own priorities folks!

Juice Drinking Competition

If there's a juice drinking competition here, we guess the cat is all set to win as it's so focused on its goal and Evelyn is distracted by the camera. Who do you think will win?

Who's The Better Model?

It looks like this cute cat is giving a stiff competition to Evelyn Sharma in terms of modelling. But of course, nobody can beat Evelyn when it comes to posing for pictures!