Happy Birthday Evelyn Sharma: Here's Some Fun Pictures Of The Vibrant Actress That'll Make You Smile

    The vibrant and lovely Evelyn Sharma celebrates her 32nd birthday today and the model turned actress cut her birthday cake during the midnight, all thanks to her friends who showed up at her doorstep and surprised her with a cake. Also, we had done a fun article previously comparing Evelyn Sharma's pictures to cute little puppies (she's an animal lover herself) and she absolutely loved it, so much so that she asked her followers to make their own memes and started a hashtag all by herself.

    Evelyn Sharma is such a sport and always loves things that are creative and fun. She never hesitates to post something 'hatke' on her Twitter handle and the best part is - her followers absolutely love it. Since she's an animal lover herself, what better way to celebrate her birthday than with cute little cats? Here's 10 amazing pictures of Evelyn Sharma's outfits and antics matching with cats! Check it out below...

    The Birthday Girl Evelyn

    It looks like Evelyn Sharma is teaching this cute cat how to do yoga! Isn't it, folks?

    Awww, So Cute!

    Such a cute little kitten doing purrrr, and such a cute birthday girl Evelyn Sharma doing the same. Who is the cutest among the two? Let us know in the comments...

    Friendship Goals!

    Just like how Evelyn Sharma's friends showed up at her doorstep in the middle of the night on her birthday, one of these two cats might be celebrating its birthday too.

    Being Fit As A Fiddle

    Who says cats always eat and sleep? Here's a cat doing extreme exercise and we see a similar picture in which Evelyn Sharma breaks out in cold sweat.

    Being A Boss

    Here the cat says, welcome home, bring me food! And Evelyn Sharma says, welcome home, click my pictures! To each their own priorities folks!

    Juice Drinking Competition

    If there's a juice drinking competition here, we guess the cat is all set to win as it's so focused on its goal and Evelyn is distracted by the camera. Who do you think will win?

    Who's The Better Model?

    It looks like this cute cat is giving a stiff competition to Evelyn Sharma in terms of modelling. But of course, nobody can beat Evelyn when it comes to posing for pictures!

    Here's wishing the vibrant and lovely Evelyn Sharma a very happy birthday!!!

    Also Read: Funny Pictures Of Evelyn Sharma's Outfits Matching Little Puppies & Cute Doggies!

