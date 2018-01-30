 »   »   » EXCLUSIVE! Sapna Pabbi: We Have A Lot Of Stigma Attached To Certain Roles In Bollywood

'I Don't Look For Platforms'

Q. Post your debut film Khamoshiyaan, we saw you shifting your focus towards web series/finite series; be it 24, The Trip and now Breathe. Was it sheer coincidence or a planned move?



A. No, I just think these shows had a great content. I don't look for platforms. Instead I look for the role and the content. What matters is that it has to be great. It could either be a TV show or a movie or on the web or a theatre show. It doesn't matter if I love what I am doing.







'Everyone Around Me Thought That I Wouldn't Be Interested In Taking Up A Show Like Breathe'

Q. How did Breathe fall into your lap?



A. Oh well, I fell into Breathe's lap. My team brought the details to me. My character in the series is that of a mother and everyone around me never thought that I would be interested in taking up such a role. But, I was quite keen because it was Amazon Prime and I knew that Maddy (R. Madhavan) and Amit (Sadh) were already on board. I went to meet my director in my jeans and backpack and looked and behaved nothing like my character Riya Ganguly. I don't think even he didn't take me seriously at that time (laughs)







'Playing A Mother Was A Challenge Because I Haven't Reached That Stage Yet In Real Life'

Q. What were the major challenges before you when you took up the role?



A. I would say there weren't any challenges throughout the shoot because my co-actors, directors and producers made everything quite easy and comfortable. The challenge was that in real life, I have not reached motherhood or married life. These were the two major factors that developed Riya's character in the show. I was a bit scared around the child because I don't know what to behave with kids.







'Even Male Actors Should Be Ready To Play A Grandfather On Screen'

Q. A lot of young actresses even today in Bollywood refrain from playing a mother on-screen in the fear of getting typecast. Were you apprehensive before taking up this role?



A. No. In fact, I want to break that. I think in Bollywood we have a lot of stigma attached to certain roles. We somehow forget to differentiate between the role and the real person. A role is a role. It's not what you are in reality. You can be a mother in one film and go back to being whatever you want to portray in the other. Even male actors should be ready to play a grandfather on-screen.











'My Naani Refused To Watch Me In 24'

Q. How did your family react to the show?



A. My family was very happy. My naani (granny) gets a little creeped out when she sees me in stuff like this. In fact she even refused to watch me in 24. She got a little scared. But, I also want them to see such content.



Q. What's next on your platter after this?



A. I am doing Drive after this. I think it's releasing later in March.





