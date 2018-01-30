 »   »   » EXCLUSIVE! Sapna Pabbi: We Have A Lot Of Stigma Attached To Certain Roles In Bollywood

Sapna Pabbi got her first shot at fame as a model. With her gorgeous looks and confident attitude, the British Indian beauty soon landed her ticket to Bollywood with the romantic horror flick 'Khamoshiyan'. While the film sank at the box, people instantly took notice of the stunning lady who soon went on to do Anil Kapoor starrer 24.
Currently seen in Amazon Prime's Breathe, we recently caught up with Sapna for a quick tête-à-tête.
Excerpts from our interview...
'I Don't Look For Platforms'
Q. Post your debut film Khamoshiyaan, we saw you shifting your focus towards web series/finite series; be it 24, The Trip and now Breathe. Was it sheer coincidence or a planned move?
A. No, I just think these shows had a great content. I don't look for platforms. Instead I look for the role and the content. What matters is that it has to be great. It could either be a TV show or a movie or on the web or a theatre show. It doesn't matter if I love what I am doing.
'Everyone Around Me Thought That I Wouldn't Be Interested In Taking Up A Show Like Breathe'
Q. How did Breathe fall into your lap?
A. Oh well, I fell into Breathe's lap. My team brought the details to me. My character in the series is that of a mother and everyone around me never thought that I would be interested in taking up such a role. But, I was quite keen because it was Amazon Prime and I knew that Maddy (R. Madhavan) and Amit (Sadh) were already on board. I went to meet my director in my jeans and backpack and looked and behaved nothing like my character Riya Ganguly. I don't think even he didn't take me seriously at that time (laughs)
'Playing A Mother Was A Challenge Because I Haven't Reached That Stage Yet In Real Life'
Q. What were the major challenges before you when you took up the role?
A. I would say there weren't any challenges throughout the shoot because my co-actors, directors and producers made everything quite easy and comfortable. The challenge was that in real life, I have not reached motherhood or married life. These were the two major factors that developed Riya's character in the show. I was a bit scared around the child because I don't know what to behave with kids.
'Even Male Actors Should Be Ready To Play A Grandfather On Screen'
Q. A lot of young actresses even today in Bollywood refrain from playing a mother on-screen in the fear of getting typecast. Were you apprehensive before taking up this role?
A. No. In fact, I want to break that. I think in Bollywood we have a lot of stigma attached to certain roles. We somehow forget to differentiate between the role and the real person. A role is a role. It's not what you are in reality. You can be a mother in one film and go back to being whatever you want to portray in the other. Even male actors should be ready to play a grandfather on-screen.
'My Naani Refused To Watch Me In 24'
Q. How did your family react to the show?
A. My family was very happy. My naani (granny) gets a little creeped out when she sees me in stuff like this. In fact she even refused to watch me in 24. She got a little scared. But, I also want them to see such content.
Q. What's next on your platter after this?
A. I am doing Drive after this. I think it's releasing later in March.