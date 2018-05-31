 »   »   »  Fitness Challenge: 7 Bollywood Celebs Who Accepted It & Left Fans Drooling [Videos]

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore's #HumFitTohIndiaFit campaign is going viral and has also received 'thumbs up' from Bollywood stars including Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, Sidharth Malhotra, Aditya Roy Kapur and Tiger Shroff.

Hrithik Roshan praised Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore for his initiative to make India fitter and wrote, "This initiative makes me so proud ! Bravo @Ra_THORe #HumFitTohIndiaFit #FitnessChallenge this is how I commute to my office everyday. sitting static in a car is such a waste. Walk, cycle, jog, feel the earth, feel India get FIT!."

He further wrote, "And on that note , I challenge my family @roshanpinkie @RakeshRoshan_N (since it all starts at home) and my friends @iTIGERSHROFF and @kapoorkkunal to inspire people to be the best version of themselves ! #KeepGoing #HumFitTohIndiaFit."

Tiger Shroff was quick to accept the challenge and he replied to Hrithik, "Tareeke anek par maksad sirf ek #HumFitTohIndiaFit - great initiative by @Ra_THORe sir thank you @iHrithik sir, i'd like to nominate @sonamakapoor, @karanjohar and @FarOutAkhtar to take the #FitnessChallenge forward."

Deepika Padukone

Anushka Sharma

Varun Dhawan

Ranveer Singh

Fitness dwara aap hot & sexy bhi ban sakte hain!(meri tarah)😉💪🏾Kudos to most handsome & dashing leader @Ra_THORe for brilliant initiative! #FitnessChallenge #HumFitTohIndiaFit 🇮🇳🏆🙌🏽 I tag my sexy gym bros @S1dharthM and #AdityaRoyKapur & Fittest Director #RohitShetty pic.twitter.com/lwtVeuW0j8 — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) May 30, 2018

Daisy Shah

On a similar note, Hrithik Roshan is busy with the shoot of Super 30, while Tiger Shroff will be next seen in Student Of The Year 2. Varun Dhawan & Anushka Sharma will be next seen in Sui Dhaaga. Daisy Shah is making a comeback with Salman Khan starrer Race 3. Ranveer Singh is pre-occupied with the shoot of three films - 83, Gully Boy and Simmba. As far as Deepika's next film is concerned, she hasn't confirmed any project except a biopic on 'Sapna Didi', which also stars Irrfan Khan in the lead role.