 »   »   »  Fitness Challenge: 7 Bollywood Celebs Who Accepted It & Left Fans Drooling [Videos]

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore's #HumFitTohIndiaFit campaign is going viral and has also received 'thumbs up' from Bollywood stars including Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, Sidharth Malhotra, Aditya Roy Kapur and Tiger Shroff.
Hrithik Roshan praised Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore for his initiative to make India fitter and wrote, "This initiative makes me so proud ! Bravo @Ra_THORe #HumFitTohIndiaFit #FitnessChallenge this is how I commute to my office everyday. sitting static in a car is such a waste. Walk, cycle, jog, feel the earth, feel India get FIT!."
This initiative makes me so proud ! Bravo @Ra_THORe #HumFitTohIndiaFit #FitnessChallenge this is how I commute to my office everyday. sitting static in a car is such a waste. Walk, cycle, jog, feel the earth, feel India 🇮🇳 get FIT! pic.twitter.com/twoI1vna9c— Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) May 22, 2018
He further wrote, "And on that note , I challenge my family @roshanpinkie @RakeshRoshan_N (since it all starts at home) and my friends @iTIGERSHROFF and @kapoorkkunal to inspire people to be the best version of themselves ! #KeepGoing #HumFitTohIndiaFit."
Tiger Shroff was quick to accept the challenge and he replied to Hrithik, "Tareeke anek par maksad sirf ek #HumFitTohIndiaFit - great initiative by @Ra_THORe sir thank you @iHrithik sir, i'd like to nominate @sonamakapoor, @karanjohar and @FarOutAkhtar to take the #FitnessChallenge forward."
Tareeke anek par maksad sirf ek #HumFitTohIndiaFit - great initiative by @Ra_THORe sir 🙌 thank you @iHrithik sir, i’d like to nominate @sonamakapoor, @karanjohar and @FarOutAkhtar to take the #FitnessChallenge forward. pic.twitter.com/1tdAaVEBQE— Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) May 23, 2018
Deepika Padukone
I am extremely passionate about fitness...and my new obsession...RUNNING!🏃🏽♀️Thank You @pvsindhu1 !Challenge accepted! I now challenge @M_Raj03 @imranirampal @aditigolf kyunki#HumFitTohIndiaFit pic.twitter.com/dMh9USxgLp— Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) May 25, 2018
Anushka Sharma
I accept your challenge @imVKohli. Here’s my video for the #HumFitTohIndiaFit #FitnessChallenge. I’d like to nominate my friends, @DipikaPallikal and @Varun_dvn Great initiative @Ra_THORe sir! #ComeOutAndPlay pic.twitter.com/SmdmkArT6U— Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) May 24, 2018
Varun Dhawan
I accept your challenge @AnushkaSharma and @AkhilAkkineni8 for the #HumFitToIndiaFit. I nominate my #kalank co stars @kunalkemmu #adjtyaroykapur @MadhuriDixit @aliaa08 @duttsanjay pic.twitter.com/4nAvPfiRxM— Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) May 26, 2018
Ranveer Singh
Fitness dwara aap hot & sexy bhi ban sakte hain!(meri tarah)😉💪🏾Kudos to most handsome & dashing leader @Ra_THORe for brilliant initiative! #FitnessChallenge #HumFitTohIndiaFit 🇮🇳🏆🙌🏽 I tag my sexy gym bros @S1dharthM and #AdityaRoyKapur & Fittest Director #RohitShetty pic.twitter.com/lwtVeuW0j8— Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) May 30, 2018
Daisy Shah
Every challenge you throw at me @remodsouza, I've gladly accepted. Here's to another one 😎— Daisy Shah (@ShahDaisy25) May 28, 2018
Here's my version of #HumFitTohIndiaFit. Such a great initiative @Ra_THORe 👏
I nominate @SohailKhan @TheAaryanKartik @aaysharma & @ArmaanMalik22 pic.twitter.com/Sf8DjIlsAE
On a similar note, Hrithik Roshan is busy with the shoot of Super 30, while Tiger Shroff will be next seen in Student Of The Year 2. Varun Dhawan & Anushka Sharma will be next seen in Sui Dhaaga. Daisy Shah is making a comeback with Salman Khan starrer Race 3. Ranveer Singh is pre-occupied with the shoot of three films - 83, Gully Boy and Simmba. As far as Deepika's next film is concerned, she hasn't confirmed any project except a biopic on 'Sapna Didi', which also stars Irrfan Khan in the lead role.
