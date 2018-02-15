 »   »   » NOT SALMAN OR AAMIR! From Leonardo DiCaprio To Daniel Radcliffe, All Want To WORK With Shahrukh Khan

Leonardo DiCaprio

Oscar Winner Leonardo DiCaprio who is better known as Jack from Titanic has admitted to being a Shahrukh Khan fan. The actor was quoted saying, "I am so happy to get a new project with Shahrukh Khan. Starring in a movie with him will make me more popular than I am now!".

Hugh Jackman

Beloved Marvel actor Hugh Jackman too has accepted to be his fan. The Wolverine star said, "I like SRK's dancing.Even now(in this age) he can dance well. I admire his incredible energy!"

Daniel Radcliffe

Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe too is spellbound by the charm of the King of Bollywood. The actor was quoted saying, "I am a big fan of Shahrukh Khan.I would like to work in a Bollywood movie with him.He is definitely an epitome of style and class!"

Penelope Cruz

Hollywood hottie Penelope Cruz too wishes to work with the King of romance. She was earlier quoted saying, "I like Indian films.I am a big fan of Shahrukh Khan.I want to work with him!".

Robert Patinson & Kristen Stewart

The leading actors of the hit franchise Twilight, Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart also have admitted being Shahrukh Khan fans.

While Robert Pattinson said, "I like Shahrukh Khan and DDLJ is the only Bollywood movie among my top favourite movies!"

Kristen Stewart expressed herself saying,"I am a huge fan of Shahrukh Khan.He is truly an inspiration to me.He is a charmer.He is the epitome of romance.If given a chance, he would be the one with whom I would love to do the second part of my movie Breaking Dawn."

Pitbull

International music sensation Pitbull who visited India for IPL admitted being charmed by Shahrukh Khan, Pitbull said, "I got to learn a few Bollywood footsteps, thanks to Shahrukh.

He is an amazing performer, full of energy. There is nothing as of now, but I would definitely love to work with him in the future."

Akon

Akon who collaborated with Shahrukh Khan for Ra.One was quoted saying, "SRK is an incredible and amazing guy.The hospitality I've received here could not match anybody. He's a sweet person a great soul."

James Cameron

Titanic and Avatar fame director James Cameron is particularly a fan of Shahrukh Khan's 'My Name is Khan'.

The director loved the Superstar's acting so much that he even wished to receive a signed poster by Shahrukh Khan.

James Cameron was quoted saying, "Shahrukh Khan is a Giant movie star.I'm more than happy to sign a poster for him if he'll sign a poster(of My Name is Khan) for me!"