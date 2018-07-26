 »   »   »  Happy Birthday Kriti Sanon: View 10 Adorable & Cute Pictures From Her Childhood Days

The Birthday Girl Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon and Nupur were raised in a simple household and were pampered by their parents just like anyone of us.

Family Comes First!

Right from the beginning, Kriti and Nupur were taught about family values and even now, they go by the motto that family always comes first, and the rest is secondary.

Studies & Play

The spot which Nupur chose for studying is what brings a smile on everyone's face.

So Cute!

Don't Kriti Sanon and her younger sister Nupur look so cute here, folks?

It's Play Time

Kriti Sanon and Nupur are doing what they loved best during their childhood days, which is playing and having a gala time.

Always Together

Kriti Sanon and Nupur have always been each other's backbone from their childhood days and the same has continued till date.

Mommy & Daughter

Mommy Geeta Sanon tightly hugs her elder daughter Kriti and this is such a picture perfect moment!

Family Holidays

It was so much fun going on a holiday with family during childhood days, isn't it? Here, Kriti and her mother are seen enjoying every bit of it.

Daddy Rahul Sanon

Daddy Rahul Sanon carries Kriti Sanon on his back, while small Nupur is wondering what exactly is happening!

Happy Birthday, Kriti Sanon!

Here's wishing the beautiful Kriti Sanon a very happy birthday and we wish more success and happiness to her!