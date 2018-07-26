 »   »   »  Happy Birthday Kriti Sanon: View 10 Adorable & Cute Pictures From Her Childhood Days

Related Articles
Kriti Sanon is celebrating her 28th birthday today on July 27, 2018, and the leggy lass is one among the most prettiest actresses the film industry has ever seen. Her smile is so adorable that it can melt anyone's heart, and the pretty lady has been receiving a lot of birthday wishes on Twitter from other celebrities and fans alike. Kriti will be spending her birthday with her parents and sister Nupur Sanon, and they're going to make it a very special day to remember.
Also, check out 10 adorable and cute pictures of Kriti Sanon from her childhood days below! She's always been close to her sister Nupur and the love and bonding they share with each other remains the same.
The Birthday Girl Kriti Sanon
Kriti Sanon and Nupur were raised in a simple household and were pampered by their parents just like anyone of us.
Family Comes First!
Right from the beginning, Kriti and Nupur were taught about family values and even now, they go by the motto that family always comes first, and the rest is secondary.
Studies & Play
The spot which Nupur chose for studying is what brings a smile on everyone's face.
So Cute!
Don't Kriti Sanon and her younger sister Nupur look so cute here, folks?
It's Play Time
Kriti Sanon and Nupur are doing what they loved best during their childhood days, which is playing and having a gala time.
Always Together
Kriti Sanon and Nupur have always been each other's backbone from their childhood days and the same has continued till date.
Mommy & Daughter
Mommy Geeta Sanon tightly hugs her elder daughter Kriti and this is such a picture perfect moment!
Family Holidays
It was so much fun going on a holiday with family during childhood days, isn't it? Here, Kriti and her mother are seen enjoying every bit of it.
Daddy Rahul Sanon
Daddy Rahul Sanon carries Kriti Sanon on his back, while small Nupur is wondering what exactly is happening!
Happy Birthday, Kriti Sanon!
Here's wishing the beautiful Kriti Sanon a very happy birthday and we wish more success and happiness to her!
