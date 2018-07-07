 »   »   »  Happy Birthday Neetu Kapoor: A Walk Down Memory Lane Of Her Love With Hubby Rishi Kapoor

Here's How The Birthday Girl Neetu Started Dating Rishi

Neetu started dating Rishi Kapoor when she was just 14 years old and their love story started at a very young age.

Rishi Was Already A Well Established Actor

By the time the duo were dating, Rishi Kapoor was already a well established actor in Bollywood and Neetu was just taking baby steps. However, he duo were seen on the silver screen in Zahreela Insaan in 1974.

It Was Not Easy For Neetu

Rishi Kapoor was a prankster and didn't leave Neetu Kapoor alone while on the sets. He used to put kajal on her face when her make-up was ready and troubled her in many ways.

Exactly Filmy Style Love

Despite Rishi Kapoor being such a prankster, Neetu ended up falling in love with his attitude, and in same filmy style, she fell for the man who irritated her the most.

Being Cautious!

Also, Neetu's mother was cautious and wanted her daughter to be safe. So whenever Rishi and Neetu went out on a date, she sent her cousin to accompany her.

The Decision Point

When Rishi Kapoor proposed Neetu, she was on top of the moon, but had only one thing on her mind - mother. Yes, Neetu didn't want to leave her mother alone as she was the sole breadwinner of the family.

Rishi Made A Great Decision

Sensing that Neetu and her mother should not be separated, Rishi invited his mother-in-law to stay in his house and be together always. For which both Neetu and her mother said yes!

The Rest Is History

It's been 38 years already since their wedding and their love for each other has not changed a bit. They still have that young age love with them and the flame will burn always.

A Blessed Family

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor are an ideal husband and wife in the film industry and here's wishing Neetu Kapoor a very happy birthday!