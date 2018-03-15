 »   »   » Dear Alia Bhatt, A 25 Year Old Fan Girl Wants To Celebrate YOU & Be Like You - Flawed Yet Perfect

OUR SECOND MEET!

Even though I didn't have any interest in watching you on screen for a second time, I watched Highway because it was Imtiaz Ali's film and being his die-hard fan, I was more interested in the film rather than Mahesh Bhatt's daughter or the 'Student Of The Year' actress.

I still remember that scene of 'Highway' when your character 'Vera' confronts her uncle in front of entire family for sexually harrassing her and I was bowled over by the nuances of that scene as well as your acting par excellence. You won me over then & there.

I didn't only shed tears, while sitting in the theatre but felt sank in a plethora of feelings - fear, anger, frustration and what not! Why? Because, for the first time, I related myself to you.

I guess every girl, once in her life might have gone through the same; when an insider molests you, we girls, hide this fact from our parents or family members, out of fear! But deep inside, the small girl inside us, DIE!

I must say I was feeling my bravest best after watching that scene of yours. RESPECT!

OUR THIRD.. FOURTH.. FIFTH MEET.. (This Time As A Proud Fan)

Months passed by and our equation changed! From calling you just another 'star-kid' to actually respecting and loving the choice of your films, I knew where it was going - I was clearly seeing myself transforming into your one of your fans.

You did films like Two States, Dear Zindagi & Udta Punjab and I didn't miss any one of them and our bond got deeper. I started relating myself to you with each and every character you played on screen.

In Dear Zindagi, you broke the stereotype by showcasing that failed relationships and dating guys don't have anything to do with girl's character; if she hasn't found her comfortable 'kursi' yet. Similarly, there's nothing called 'perfect' kind of relationship - it's all about comfortability and it's okay to break up if you aren't happy.

YOU CHOSE RESPECT OVER LOVE... AND... I CHOSE YOU OVER ANY B'WOOD SUPERSTAR

And just when I thought I can't respect/love/adore you anymore, you did 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' and your character 'Vaidehi' was everything that a girl from our generation needs to idolize!

You chose 'respect and career' over love and taught a very important lesson and we all need to respect ourselves and the world will follow on. You loved Badri yet you chose to go behind your dreams, lived by her own rules, made tough decisions and respected yourself enough to let the person go, even if he loves you but doesn't RESPECT you!

HAPPY BIRTHDAY, GIRL!

So, Alia, very HAPPY BIRTHDAY and I would rather celebrate YOU than celebrating your birthday. Thank you for making me believe that, ‘yes, age is actually just a number'. You are an actor and you did what stars, double your age couldn't do.

Thank you for being so flawed yet so perfect.

Yours & yours only fan!

Name shouldn't be a concern. Just know that many young girls including me look up to you and admire you with all our heart.

PS: I'm desperately waiting for our next meet and quite excited to see you in yet another interesting avatar in Raazi.



Did I forget to tell you that you & Vicky Kaushal look too good together? I saw a movie still of you two, and your chemistry looks sparkling. See you in theatre, soon! Till then, keep shining.