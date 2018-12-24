 »   »   »  Happy Birthday Anil Kapoor: The Actor Who Made Us Go 'Jhakaas' With His Amazing Films!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
'Bole toh ekdum jhakaas.' This line aptly describes Anil Kapoor! One of the most versatile actors of Indian cinema, Anil Kapoor turns 62 today and we must say, here's a man who just refuses to age!
Hailing from a middle-class family from Chembur, Mumbai, made his debut in the film industry as a 12-year-old in 1971, playing the role of a young Shashi Kapoor in Tu Payal Mein Geet. Unfortunately, the film never saw the daylight. Speaking about it in an interview, Anil had once revealed, "I was in the seventh standard. That was the first time I faced the camera, but only as a child actor."
Anil made his Hindi film debut with Umesh Mehra's Hamare Tumhare (1979) in a small role. He even starred in Mani Ratnam's directorial debut, Pallavi Anu Pallavi. However, he first got majorily noticed in Woh 7 Din. And since then, there was no looking back for him.
On Anil Kapoor's 62nd birthday today, we take a walk down the memory lane and look back at his 'struggling' phase in life and how he overcome all the obstacles-
The Struggle Was Real
Speaking about his struggling days, Anil had once revealed in an interview, "I completed my acting course but I wasn't able to get any work so, there was a show which was going abroad. In that show, there was Zarina Wahab ji, Padmini Kapila, Hemant Kumar saab and Nutan ji.
When they were ready to go that time, they needed some background dancers so, I went there as a background dancer and I think, I used to get 15 pounds for one show at that time."
The 'Jhakaas' Man
"At the time [of the release of Yudh, 1985], 'jhakaas' didn't become that popular. The film was an average success. They said that I was the best thing in it, and wished there was more of me. The film was more about Jackie [Shroff's character].
That 'jhakaas'; and my character stood out. People were talking about it. But I didn't take it seriously enough to cash in on it."
A Humble Beginning
Talking about his early days in Chembur, Anil said, " Each family had a cubicle and, in our block, about 80 people shared the building's two toilets and two baths. I used to run around barefoot playing cricket or football in waste grounds just like the kids in Slumdog...
My father was an assistant director and I wanted to be an actor for as long as I could remember. But I never imagined that at any point I'd be travelling first class around the world and staying in five-star hotels."
Why Anil Had To Quit His Studies?
"It was around 1977-78. My father had heart problems. In those days, having a heart problem was a very big thing. If someone suffered a heart attack, it was like the sky would fall. Nowadays, it is a common ailment.
So, when I came to know about my father's heart problem, I was shaken very badly. That was the period when I thought I should start working. I was too young at that time.
Neither I looked like a hero, nor a child actor. But I had decided to work. So, I started going out to find work. I had just completed my school and was in the second year of college. I had made up my mind to quit studies and look after my family.
I started looking for work when I was almost 18-year-old. So, that time in the 80s till the time I got a little bit of recognition was my struggle period."