Happy Birthday Asha Bhosle: 8 Evergreen Songs For Your Playlist!

Chura Liya Hain Tumne (Yaadon Ki Baaraat)

Asha Bhosle's dreamy voice coupled with RD Burman's iconic tune, Chura Liye Hain Tumhe has an enthralling effect on us even today.

In Aankhon Ki Masti (Umrao Jaan)

Along with Rekha's charming dance moves, it's Asha Bhosle's enigmatic singing which makes it one of the memorable tracks.

Dum Maro Dum (Hare Krishna Hare Ram)

Asha Bhosle and RD Burman weaved magic once again with this trippy number which went on to become one of the cult hits of all times.

Piya Tu Ab Toh Aaja (Caravan)

There is hardly anyone out there who isn't in love with Asha Bhosle's teasing voice in this track from Caravan!

Tanha Tanha (Rangeela)

Asha Bhosle's voice met AR Rahman's catchy tune and Urmila Matodkar's sultry avatar and the rest is history!

Aaiye Meherbaan (Howrah Bridge)

O P Nayyar and Asha Bhosle teamed up for various songs, but seduction of Aaiye Meherban hasn't lost an ounce of its charm even after so many years.

Rang De (Thakshak)

One of my personal favourites when it comes to Asha Bhosle!

Raat Akeli (Jewel Thief)

Asha Bhosle's seductive voice and Tanuja's tantalizing avatar on the big screen in this track makes us just go 'ufff' all the way!