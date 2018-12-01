 »   »   »  Happy Birthday Boman Irani: The Man Who Proved There's No Age Limit When It Comes To Chasing Dreams!

How Boman Overcame His Speech Defect

"When I was a kid, I was very afraid to speak, because I had a speech defect. So because of that, I never spoke, and everyone used to feel very sorry for me.

It was always the neighbour's mum, because she wants her kid to look better than me, she used to call me Bechara Boman. And since that day, I used to be called Bechara Boman.

I kept saying, what's wrong with me? But there's nothing wrong with me, there's something wrong with you! Because the moment I came out of my shell, I haven't shut up since."

Boman On How His Mom Helped Him To Recognize His Dreams

"My mum wanted me to go see an Alfred Hitchcock film, I was only 11. She said go see it, I said but they're not letting me in. She wrote a letter to the manager saying ‘I have no problem with my son seeing this film'. Can you imagine. She used to make me go watch movies every single day.

And that ended up becoming my way to come out of my shell, and converting my shyness into boldness: the stage, the theatre," he said. "My big victory was the day I took the stage for the first time: my voice rang out, all my shyness was gone. This is what theatre, the stage, does for you."

A Humble Begining

When Boman couldn't get into any college because of his grades, he decided to become a waiter, and headed to the Taj Hotel, because if he was going to be a waiter, he wanted to be "the best damn waiter he could be".

Later, he used to work at a potato chip shop named Golden Wafers, which was started by his grandfather when he moved to India from Iran.

The First Break

After working in plays for many years, Vidhu Vinod Chopra spotted him and after much persuasion from both him and Rajkumar Hirani, Boman agreed to do Munnabhai M.B.B.S and Bollywood found a rare gem.