 »   »   »  Happy Birthday Dia Mirza: The Actress Who Wooed The World With Her Dazzling Smile!

'I don't give in and I don't believe in giving up. This comes naturally to me, I know no other way,' says Dia Mirza. She is one of the few actresses who doesn't fear in calling 'a spade a spade' and speaking her mind.
Born to on December 9, 1981 in Hyderabad to German interior designer Frank Handrich and Bengali mother Deepa, Dia's parents separated when she was six. She soon adopted the surname of her step-father Ahmed Mirza. As the former beauty queen turns 37 today, we take a sneak-peek into her life-story.
Dia's First Step Into Modelling
"While doing a part-time job after my MBA, I was spotted by a model coordinator at Secunderabad Club. She insisted I look good and should give modelling a shot. She even offered me a show that was happening that weekend and required me to walk the ramp.
I did the show and it went off well. After that I got more offers and I would keep taking off to Bangalore," Dia had once revealed in a Mumbai Mirror interview.
Going Jumbalika
After Dia's first advertising campaign, she bagged "Jumbalika" in the Tamil film En Swasa Kaatre where she was one of the background dancers.
Beauty With Brains
Dia was approached by Times Of India, Hyderabad for the Miss India contest after she did a feature for Bangalore Times. After auditioning, she landed in Miss India Contest in 2000 and soon went on to win Miss Asia-Pacific crown.
How Dia Bagged Her First Film
After Miss India, Dia went on to star in a couple of music videos, 'Khoya Khoya Chand'. Soon, film offers started pouring in. While she was training for Miss Asia-Pacific, Dia had to turn down a Rajkumar Santoshi film.
After winning the pageant, Dia was supposed to debut opposite Abhishek Bachchan in a Vashu Bhagnani production. However, things didn't work out and she ended up making her debut in Bollywood with Gautam Menon's 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein.'