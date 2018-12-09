English
 »   »   »  Happy Birthday Dia Mirza: The Actress Who Wooed The World With Her Dazzling Smile!

Happy Birthday Dia Mirza: The Actress Who Wooed The World With Her Dazzling Smile!

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    'I don't give in and I don't believe in giving up. This comes naturally to me, I know no other way,' says Dia Mirza. She is one of the few actresses who doesn't fear in calling 'a spade a spade' and speaking her mind. 

    Born to on December 9, 1981 in Hyderabad to German interior designer Frank Handrich and Bengali mother Deepa, Dia's parents separated when she was six. She soon adopted the surname of her step-father Ahmed Mirza. As the former beauty queen turns 37 today, we take a sneak-peek into her life-story.

    Dia's First Step Into Modelling

    "While doing a part-time job after my MBA, I was spotted by a model coordinator at Secunderabad Club. She insisted I look good and should give modelling a shot. She even offered me a show that was happening that weekend and required me to walk the ramp.

    I did the show and it went off well. After that I got more offers and I would keep taking off to Bangalore," Dia had once revealed in a Mumbai Mirror interview.

    Going Jumbalika

    After Dia's first advertising campaign, she bagged "Jumbalika" in the Tamil film En Swasa Kaatre where she was one of the background dancers.

    Beauty With Brains

    Dia was approached by Times Of India, Hyderabad for the Miss India contest after she did a feature for Bangalore Times. After auditioning, she landed in Miss India Contest in 2000 and soon went on to win Miss Asia-Pacific crown.

    How Dia Bagged Her First Film

    After Miss India, Dia went on to star in a couple of music videos, 'Khoya Khoya Chand'. Soon, film offers started pouring in. While she was training for Miss Asia-Pacific, Dia had to turn down a Rajkumar Santoshi film.

    After winning the pageant, Dia was supposed to debut opposite Abhishek Bachchan in a Vashu Bhagnani production. However, things didn't work out and she ended up making her debut in Bollywood with Gautam Menon's 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein.'

    Read more about: dia mirza
    Story first published: Sunday, December 9, 2018, 11:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 9, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue