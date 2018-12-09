 »   »   »  Happy Birthday Dia Mirza: The Actress Who Wooed The World With Her Dazzling Smile!

Dia's First Step Into Modelling

"While doing a part-time job after my MBA, I was spotted by a model coordinator at Secunderabad Club. She insisted I look good and should give modelling a shot. She even offered me a show that was happening that weekend and required me to walk the ramp.

I did the show and it went off well. After that I got more offers and I would keep taking off to Bangalore," Dia had once revealed in a Mumbai Mirror interview.

Going Jumbalika

After Dia's first advertising campaign, she bagged "Jumbalika" in the Tamil film En Swasa Kaatre where she was one of the background dancers.

Beauty With Brains

Dia was approached by Times Of India, Hyderabad for the Miss India contest after she did a feature for Bangalore Times. After auditioning, she landed in Miss India Contest in 2000 and soon went on to win Miss Asia-Pacific crown.

How Dia Bagged Her First Film

After Miss India, Dia went on to star in a couple of music videos, 'Khoya Khoya Chand'. Soon, film offers started pouring in. While she was training for Miss Asia-Pacific, Dia had to turn down a Rajkumar Santoshi film.

After winning the pageant, Dia was supposed to debut opposite Abhishek Bachchan in a Vashu Bhagnani production. However, things didn't work out and she ended up making her debut in Bollywood with Gautam Menon's 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein.'