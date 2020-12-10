Happy Birthday Dilip Kumar: These Rare Photos Of The 'First Khan' Of Bollywood Are Priceless!

Dilip Kumar Biography: First male actor to win the Filmfare Best Actor Award | FilmiBeat

Dilip Kumar. This man needs no introduction! One of the most iconic actors who set many new benchmarks in Indian cinema, here was the 'first Khan' who was a major game-changer before we had the three Khans- Shahrukh, Salman and Aamir entering the cinematic universe and ruling over the industry.

Born as Muhammad Yusuf Khan, Dilip's chance visit to Bombay Talkies studio resulted in an encounter with Devika Rani. She asked him if he would become an actor, to which he agreed. She gave him his screen name. And Ashok Kumar, who was already a star advised him, "You just do what you would do in the situation if you were really in it. If you act it will be acting and it will look very silly."

Soon, Dilip Kumar became the 'Tragedy King.' In his autobiography, 'The Substance And The Shadow,' the veteran actor confesses, "It was the pain I endured as the alienated child in school that surfaced from my subconscious when I was playing the early tragic roles in my career." Soon, Dilip changed the track and 'Azaad' came his way which went to become a swashbuckler hit. Over the years, Kumar starred in many memorable films like 'Devdas', 'Aan', 'Mughal-E-Azam', 'Madhumati', 'Ram Aur Shyam' amongst others.

On the legendary actor's 96th birthday today, we revisit the bygone era and bring you some of his rare photos which will surely make your day-