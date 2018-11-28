 »   »   »  Happy Birthday Esha Gupta: Here Are 6 Times She Set Instagram On Fire With Her Hot Pictures!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- Madhya Pradesh Elections 2018 LIVE: Police Seizes Campaign Material From BJP's Polling Agents
-
- Realme U1 Launch: Watch The Live Stream Now!
- Rajinikanth's 2.0 To Have A Sequel? Shankar Talks About 3.0!
- New Tata Harrier's Teaser Video Shows Its Drive Modes
- Hockey World Cup 2018: All You Need To Know About India
- The Huge Birthmark On Her Face Ruined Her Childhood
- How Can You Report Your Mutual Fund Complaints?
- The Secret Destination Of Tiswadi In Goa
Esha Gupta celebrates her 33rd birthday today on November 28, 2018 and wishes have been pouring on Twitter from a few celebrities and fans alike. Esha took to her Instagram handle and shared all the birthday wishes on her stories and thanked each one of them for taking their time to wish her on the special day. Also, Esha Gupta's social media handle keeps buzzing all the time as she shares some sizzling pictures of herself often. View 10 best Insta pictures of Esha Gupta below!
Esha Gupta Might Throw A Birthday Bash Tonight!
Going through her Instagram stories, it looks like Esha Gupta is travelling abroad with her friends as she shared several clips from the airport. We guess she's going to spend her birthday on an exotic island.
Life Is One Big Party For Esha
We're sure that Esha Gupta and her friends will have one helluva time partying and can't wait for her to share all the pictures on Instagram, folks! It's gonna be great.
Esha Gupta Was The Talk Of The Town!
Esha Gupta became the talk of the town last year as she shared a lot of hot pictures back-to-back and left her followers gasping for breath. However, after a few months, she deleted them all. Sad!
The After-effects Still Linger On!
Even though she deleted all her hot and sizzling pictures, the after-effects still remain and people talk about her pictures even now. Those were the good days, folks!
Planning To Start Her Own Lingerie Line?
Rumours were doing the rounds that Esha Gupta posted the hot pictures as she has plans to start her own lingerie line and the shoot was done for the branding purpose. However, none of that turned out to be true.
Happy Birthday, Esha Gupta!!
Here's wishing the bold and beautiful Esha Gupta a very happy birthday and may she have many more years to come.
Most Read: Rakhi Sawant: Tanushree Dutta Had Lesbian S*x With Me & She Has Raped Other Women Too, I Have Proof