 »   »   »  Happy Birthday Esha Gupta: Here Are 6 Times She Set Instagram On Fire With Her Hot Pictures!

Esha Gupta Might Throw A Birthday Bash Tonight!

Going through her Instagram stories, it looks like Esha Gupta is travelling abroad with her friends as she shared several clips from the airport. We guess she's going to spend her birthday on an exotic island.

Life Is One Big Party For Esha

We're sure that Esha Gupta and her friends will have one helluva time partying and can't wait for her to share all the pictures on Instagram, folks! It's gonna be great.

Esha Gupta Was The Talk Of The Town!

Esha Gupta became the talk of the town last year as she shared a lot of hot pictures back-to-back and left her followers gasping for breath. However, after a few months, she deleted them all. Sad!

The After-effects Still Linger On!

Even though she deleted all her hot and sizzling pictures, the after-effects still remain and people talk about her pictures even now. Those were the good days, folks!

Planning To Start Her Own Lingerie Line?

Rumours were doing the rounds that Esha Gupta posted the hot pictures as she has plans to start her own lingerie line and the shoot was done for the branding purpose. However, none of that turned out to be true.

Happy Birthday, Esha Gupta!!

Here's wishing the bold and beautiful Esha Gupta a very happy birthday and may she have many more years to come.