 »   »   »  Happy Birthday Govinda: These Rare Pictures Are A Perfect Throwback To 80s-90s!

Every 90s kid will have one favourite Govinda moment. Right from his signature dance moves to fashion choices, at times he made even tacky look so super cool! Together with David Dhawan, he churned hit films one after the other in nineties.
Born as Govind Ahuja, he made his debut in the film industry with Ilzaam. Speaking about his early days struggle, the acto had revealed in one of his interviews, "I would travel from Virar to Film City in Mumbai everyday in pursuit of work. It took me couple of hours to and fro and I ended up wasting 4 hours a day on travelling. So, I decided to stay with my maternal uncle in Khar. And continued my struggle from there."
Govinda worked in films like Shola Aur Shabnam, Swarg, Khuddar amongst others before the genre of comedy became synonymous with his name. On his 55th birthday today, we bring you few rare pictures of the actor which are a perfect throwback to 80s-90s.
Govinda And Aamir Khan Go All Smiles
Govinda is seen sharing a cute moment with Aamir Khan in this frame. The latter had once revealed in one of his interviews that Govinda is his favourite actor and he just loves his films.
Govinda With Kajol
These two look super-cute in this throwback picture. We wonder what's Govinda trying to tell Kajol! What do you guys think?
Laugh Along
With their impeccable comic timing, Govinda and Anil Kapoor left us rolling over their floor with laughter in Deewana Mastana. Here's a rare photo of the funny duo.
The Funny Man
He is one of the rare actors who could make you laugh even with his silly comedy and turn a drab day bright. Such is Govinda's charm!
Get Ready For Some Major Throwback
Govinda and late actress Divya Bharati are giving us some nostagia bytes with this click.