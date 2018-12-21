English
 »   »   »  Happy Birthday Govinda: These Rare Pictures Are A Perfect Throwback To 80s-90s!

Happy Birthday Govinda: These Rare Pictures Are A Perfect Throwback To 80s-90s!

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Every 90s kid will have one favourite Govinda moment. Right from his signature dance moves to fashion choices, at times he made even tacky look so super cool! Together with David Dhawan, he churned hit films one after the other in nineties.

    Born as Govind Ahuja, he made his debut in the film industry with Ilzaam. Speaking about his early days struggle, the acto had revealed in one of his interviews, "I would travel from Virar to Film City in Mumbai everyday in pursuit of work. It took me couple of hours to and fro and I ended up wasting 4 hours a day on travelling. So, I decided to stay with my maternal uncle in Khar. And continued my struggle from there."

    Govinda worked in films like Shola Aur Shabnam, Swarg, Khuddar amongst others before the genre of comedy became synonymous with his name. On his 55th birthday today, we bring you few rare pictures of the actor which are a perfect throwback to 80s-90s.

    Govinda And Aamir Khan Go All Smiles

    Govinda is seen sharing a cute moment with Aamir Khan in this frame. The latter had once revealed in one of his interviews that Govinda is his favourite actor and he just loves his films.

    Govinda With Kajol

    These two look super-cute in this throwback picture. We wonder what's Govinda trying to tell Kajol! What do you guys think?

    Laugh Along

    With their impeccable comic timing, Govinda and Anil Kapoor left us rolling over their floor with laughter in Deewana Mastana. Here's a rare photo of the funny duo.

    The Funny Man

    He is one of the rare actors who could make you laugh even with his silly comedy and turn a drab day bright. Such is Govinda's charm!

    Get Ready For Some Major Throwback

    Govinda and late actress Divya Bharati are giving us some nostagia bytes with this click.

    Read more about: govinda
    Story first published: Friday, December 21, 2018, 13:05 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 21, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue