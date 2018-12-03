 »   »   »  Happy Birthday Jimmy Shergill: Here's 8 Most Memorable Movies Of The Actor

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- Telangana Polls: TRS Releases Poll Manifesto
-
- Royal Enfield 350 Electra With Rear Disc
- Hockey World Cup 2018 — India Hold Belgium To a Draw
- Non-Subsidised LPG Cylinder Rate Decrease By Rs. 133 Per Cylinder
- Three New BSNL ‘Data ka Sixer’ Wired Broadband Plans Launched
- First Pics From PC- Nick's Sangeet Are All Things Fun!
- Jalandhar: The City Of Rich Cultural
- 11 Years Old Chinese Girl is 6 Feet 7 Inches Tall
Jimmy Shergill celebrates his 48th birthday today on December 3, 2018 and wishes are pouring in all over Twitter by celebrities and fans alike. The actor has been in the industry for more than 2 decades and his movies are quite enjoyable and fun. Though he has piggybacked with the lead hero in many films, his presence is always felt and he's an actor who can never be disposed off. From his debut movie Maachis to Munna Bhai MBBS and Happy Bhag Jayegi, his entertainment quotient has never dropped. Check out his best movies below..
Maachis – 1996
Jimmy Shergill debuted in Bollywood in Maachis and impressed the audiences with his acting skills right from the word go. The movie ended up being a hit at the box office and his future looked bright.
Mohabbatein – 2000
Jimmy Shergill played the role of a chocolate boy in Mohabbatein who could do anything to win over his girl. Though there were several other actors in the movie, Jimmy Shergill clearly stood out and made a name for himself.
Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. - 2003
No matter which movie we forget, there is no way on earth we would forget Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. Jimmy Shergill played the role of a cancer patient and thought us how important life really is. His role brought tears to many and who can forget the Dekhle Aankhon Mein Aankhien Daal song. Fantastic!
A Wednesday – 2008
Jimmy Shergill played the role of a police officer in A Wednesday and the movie had got people to sit at their edge of their seats. The film proved that Jimmy Shergill is capable of taking up any roles and was a remarkable movie at that time.
Tanu Weds Manu – 2011
Jimmy Shergill's Tanu Weds Manu was one of the most funniest movies he has ever made and had people laughing out loud in the theatres. We were all craving for a good comedy movie and this movie delivered it to us in a silver platter.
Special 26 – 2013
Though this was an Akshay Kumar film, Jimmy Shergill's presence was clearly visible as he played the role of police officer and the climax scene had taken us a back as Jimmy Shergill played an important part in it.
Tanu Weds Manu: Returns – 2015
You gotta be joking if you say you didn't like this movie. Jimmy Shergill was written all over this superhit comedy and he delivered a hit with this one. Each scene was filled with funny and witty instances and is one among his most memorable movies.
Happy Bhag Jayegi – 2016
The light-hearted comedy, Happy Bhag Jayegi took everyone by surprise and was a sleeper hit. We can say that the movie fared well all because of Jimmy Shergill's presence and he didn't disappoint anyone.
Most Read: Deepika-Ranveer's Reception: Shahrukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Arjun Kapoor & Malaika Arora In Attendance