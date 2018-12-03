English
Happy Birthday Jimmy Shergill: Here's 8 Most Memorable Movies Of The Actor

By
    Jimmy Shergill celebrates his 48th birthday today on December 3, 2018 and wishes are pouring in all over Twitter by celebrities and fans alike. The actor has been in the industry for more than 2 decades and his movies are quite enjoyable and fun. Though he has piggybacked with the lead hero in many films, his presence is always felt and he's an actor who can never be disposed off. From his debut movie Maachis to Munna Bhai MBBS and Happy Bhag Jayegi, his entertainment quotient has never dropped. Check out his best movies below..

    Maachis – 1996

    Jimmy Shergill debuted in Bollywood in Maachis and impressed the audiences with his acting skills right from the word go. The movie ended up being a hit at the box office and his future looked bright.

    Mohabbatein – 2000

    Jimmy Shergill played the role of a chocolate boy in Mohabbatein who could do anything to win over his girl. Though there were several other actors in the movie, Jimmy Shergill clearly stood out and made a name for himself.

    Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. - 2003

    No matter which movie we forget, there is no way on earth we would forget Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. Jimmy Shergill played the role of a cancer patient and thought us how important life really is. His role brought tears to many and who can forget the Dekhle Aankhon Mein Aankhien Daal song. Fantastic!

    A Wednesday – 2008

    Jimmy Shergill played the role of a police officer in A Wednesday and the movie had got people to sit at their edge of their seats. The film proved that Jimmy Shergill is capable of taking up any roles and was a remarkable movie at that time.

    Tanu Weds Manu – 2011

    Jimmy Shergill's Tanu Weds Manu was one of the most funniest movies he has ever made and had people laughing out loud in the theatres. We were all craving for a good comedy movie and this movie delivered it to us in a silver platter.

    Special 26 – 2013

    Though this was an Akshay Kumar film, Jimmy Shergill's presence was clearly visible as he played the role of police officer and the climax scene had taken us a back as Jimmy Shergill played an important part in it.

    Tanu Weds Manu: Returns – 2015

    You gotta be joking if you say you didn't like this movie. Jimmy Shergill was written all over this superhit comedy and he delivered a hit with this one. Each scene was filled with funny and witty instances and is one among his most memorable movies.

    Happy Bhag Jayegi – 2016

    The light-hearted comedy, Happy Bhag Jayegi took everyone by surprise and was a sleeper hit. We can say that the movie fared well all because of Jimmy Shergill's presence and he didn't disappoint anyone.

