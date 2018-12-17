 »   »   »  Happy Birthday John Abraham: These Drool-worthy Photos Are A Perfect Cure For Your Monday Blues!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Every time he flashes his dimpled smile, you just can't help yourself from going weak in your knees. We are talking about one of Bollywood's most hottest men, John Abraham who turns a year older today. Over the years, the handsome hunk has cemented his position in the film industry with his amazing performances but also with his 'oh-so-hot' looks. The actor has also produced some impressive films.
Born and brought up in Mumbai, John studied at the Bombay Scottish School in Mahim. He graduated in Economics from Jai Hind College, Mumbai, and has also a Master's Degree in Business Administration. Interestingly, he never dreamt of being an actor.
In one of his interviews, John confessed, "I was fascinated by archaeology. I am still curious to know more about our ancient civilisation, history and our historical monuments. So, I wanted to become an archaeologist, not a film actor!
John began his career as a model and made his acting debut with Jism opposite Bipasha Basu. Interestingly, the actor bagged this first break because Bhatt thought he resembled a younger Sanjay Dutt. It is said that the filmmaker told John, "Son, I want a younger Sanjay Dutt who has the physicality but the vulnerability on the face and you suited. Would you do a film for my daughter?
However, it was his antagonist role in Dhoom which brought him into limelight and even earned him a nomination for a Filmfare for the film.
On John's 46th birthday, we bring you some drool-worthy pictures of the handsome hunk which are a perfect cure for your Monday blues-
Oh Boy!
That dimpled smile is making our hearts go squishy!
Black & White Love
Mirror, mirror on the wall, isn't John the hottest of all?
Aye Hottie
With his intense looks, John knows how to win over our hearts.
His Boyish Charm Is A Thumbs Up!
Even during his pre-modelling days, John looked hotter than the sun and this picture is the proof.
The Magic Of John Abraham
We are running out of adjectives for this handsome hunk!
Hide-n-Seek
There's something alluring about his picture. What do you guys think?